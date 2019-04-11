Elderly woman killed by shuttle bus in Battery Park

BY GABE HERMAN | A woman in Battery Park was struck and killed by a bus last Thursday evening, officials said.

Just before 7 p.m. on April 4, police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian being struck in front of 325 South End Ave., between Liberty and Albany Sts., one block south of Brookfield Place near the Hudson River.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an unconscious and unresponsive elderly woman lying in the road with trauma to her body.

E.M.S. responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police identified her as Arlene Kalfus, 81. She lived on the block where she was killed, at 375 South End Ave.

A preliminary investigation found that the 57-year-old driver of a 2010 Ford shuttle bus discharged passengers and then started to drive north on South End Ave. when he struck the woman.

Police have said that the bus is owned by the Downtown Alliance Business Improvement District, which runs buses for ferry riders to connect from South St. Seaport to Battery Park City.

The bus driver remained at the scene, and the Police Department’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.