Doggone it! A home for you and furry friend

BY MARTHA WILKIE | If you have a dog, Central Park in the early morning is the place to be. Dogs can be off leash, and on a nice day, hundreds of good boys and girls run happily amok — chasing squirrels and generally having the most-fun dog party ever.

Martha Redding is a lawyer who lives near Central Park.

“In New York, having a big dog is a lifestyle choice — you commit to spending a huge amount of time outside, no matter what the weather,” she said. “Through my dogs, I’ve met amazing people, many of whom I would never have met otherwise.”

Dog people help each other out.

“Living in a dog-friendly building means that I’m surrounded by people who value pets,” Redding said. “If I’m trapped at work or sick in bed, I have neighbors who will walk my pup for me, as I do for them. We also text each other about raccoon and coyote sightings.”

Seeking a pet-friendly building? Filter listings on StreetEasy.com by “pets allowed” or on NYTimes.com by “Pets Friendly.” In real life, visit a dog run and ask people where they live. Not all buildings allow dogs and ones that do may have size limits or other rules. Realtors Lisa and Steve Snider use their 150-pound Great Dane Stella to market properties. (https://corenyc.com/property/555-west-23rd-st-s4f-725572/)

Despina Leandrou, a vice president with Orsid Realty, has rescue Greyhounds and knows the ins-and-outs of getting dogs into co-ops.

“Some boards will want to meet the dog,” she said. “I’ve even heard of applicants drugging dogs with Benadryl in order to make a good impression.”

On the Upper East Side, a one-bedroom, one-bath, smoke-free co-op steps from the park, 1270 Fifth Ave., Apt. No. 12E, is on the market for $869,000.

(https://streeteasy.com/building/1270-5-avenue-new_york/12e)

Also close by Central Park is a two-bedroom, one-bath parlor unit with a wood-burning fireplace in a brownstone, at 62 W. 87th St., Apt. No. 1R, for sale for $949,000.

(https://streeteasy.com/building/62-west-87-street-new_york/1r?similar=1)

On W. 42nd St. is a rental with the optimistic building name of MiMA (“Middle of Manhattan”) and fabulous amenities, including an on-site dog spa, at 450 W. 42nd St., Apt. No. 31314, for $3,850 a month.

(https://streeteasy.com/building/mima-450-west-42-street-new_york/31314)

Far from Central Park, but very dog-friendly is 15 William St., a new development with chic finishes and fantastic amenities, including a dog run just for residents. With two beds and two baths, it’s being marketed for $1,685,000.

(https://streeteasy.com/building/15-william-street-new_york/15e?featured=1)