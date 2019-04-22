Arrest in New Year’s Eve Bedford shooting

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police on Mon., April 22, announced an arrest in last December’s killing of a Village resident inside his Bedford St. home.

Police said Martin R. Clinton, 45, of Jersey City, N.J., was arrested and charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the slaying.

On Sun., Dec. 31, around 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 110 Bedford St., just south of Christopher St. They found Johnathan Berlin, 62, in Apartment 5A, with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported by E.M.S. ambulance to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, Gothamist reported that the victim’s wife was in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and that drug paraphernalia, including scales and pot, also were found at the scene.

Back then, a source told a reporter for this paper that Berlin had lived there more than 20 years and was Israeli born, but that was not confirmed.

This Tuesday, a police spokesperson was still unable to provide much additional information to flesh out the picture.

“The narrative has remained the same,” he said.

He confirmed that Berlin’s wife was at home with him at the time of the shooting in their apartment and that drug paraphernalia was found in the place.

“We believe at [this] time that this was some kind of drug transaction that went horribly wrong,” the spokesperson said. “This was someone who probably knew his assailant. But it’s still under investigation.”

The police spokesperson said it’s believed things were stolen during the incident, though exactly what was taken is still under investigation. Asked what led to the arrest, he declined to offer specifics, just saying, “good police work.”

In a collaboration between New York and New Jersey law enforcement, the suspect was arrested in Jersey and brought by law enforcement to Manhattan, where he was being held Tuesday.

The murder, on last year’s last day, was the only homicide in Greenwich Village’s Sixth Precinct in 2018.