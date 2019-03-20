‘Unity is stronger than hate’: Vigil

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Gathered to mourn the victims of the horrific terror attack on Muslim worshipers in New Zealand, an interfaith assembly of dozens gathered Friday under the arch in Washington Square Park at 4:30 pm.

Forty-nine people were fatally shot and 20 injured in the March 15 attack in New Zealand, which occurred while the victims were at Friday (Jummuah) prayers.

The speakers said their prayers went out to the families and loved ones of the victims, and that they had come together to show solidarity and express their grief over such a senseless act of violence. They said they were there to show that, “Together we are stronger than hate,” that no matter what faith community they belong to, they oppose hatred and violence in all forms.

Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, Lab/Shul’s Amichai Lab-Lavi, the Interfaith Center of New York and Muslim Community Network were among the participating organizations. Upper West Side Assemblymember Helen Rosenthal also spoke.

The same day, at 6 p.m., the Islamic Center of New York University held a vigil in the lobby of the Kimmel Student Center, on Washington Square South at LaGuardia Place.