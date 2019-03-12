Teen trio target wallets, headphones, phones

BY GABE HERMAN | Police are looking for three men in connection with a recent string of Manhattan muggings.

The incidents took place in Lower Manhattan, Midtown and the Upper East Side, in the Sixth, 17th, Midtown North and 19th precincts.

Each time, the three men approached a male victim walking down the street and demanded his property. The group threatened each victim verbally and forcibly took personal items, often wallets and cash.

One of the more recent incidents occurred in Chelsea, at 156 Seventh Ave., between W. 19th and W. 20th Sts. On Tues., March 5, around 8:30 p.m., the robbers grabbed an 18-year-old victim and threatened him with bodily harm. They then took his iPhone, headphones and wallet.

Later the same day, the trio struck again at 228 E. 49th St., between Second and Third Aves.

The first known incident in the pattern occurred Mon., Feb. 18, at 12:30 a.m., at 59 W. 46th St., between Fifth and Sixth Aves.

There were no serious injuries reported from any of the muggings.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects, who are all described as being around 15 to 18 years old.