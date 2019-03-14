‘Ridin’ dirty’: Cops catch scooter guy packing heroin

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A pair of Upper East Side police officers wound up notching a low-level drug bust when they pulled over a man riding a scooter without a license plate last week.

Around 6:32 p.m. on Sat., March 9, Officers Hamdy and Conley from the 19th Precinct pulled over a man, 45, on a motorized scooter at the corner of Lexington Ave. and E. 96th St.

When asked to show a driver’s license, the rider instead gave the officers a New York State picture ID card. The cops discovered that he had a suspended license and that the scooter also was unregistered and uninsured.

The officers then discovered 10 small bags of heroin with red “Gucci” stamps on the man.

The 19th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the vehicle and the heroin decks with the caption, “We caught him ridin’ dirty.”

It’s a reference to the refrain of rapper Chamillionaire’s 2005 hit “Ridin’.”