Police Blotter (The Villager), Week of March 7, 2019

First Precinct

Lipstick lifter

Police are searching for a man they believe robbed the Soho Sephora store at 557 Broadway twice around 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 27.

An employee said the robber threw multiple lipsticks into his bag and then left the place without paying. Police said he returned shortly thereafter and stole even more lipstick before riding off on a bicycle. He is alleged to have stolen 30 lipsticks worth a total of $1,160.

He is described as being white Hispanic and roughly 5-feet-6-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, a black vest and black shoes.

Wins phone fight

A woman walking home to her Soho apartment fought off a mugger who tried to steal her cell phone on Wed., Feb. 27, around 10:15 p.m., police said.

The woman told police she walked past a man standing outside 12 Mercer St. who then took her iPhone X out of her hands. But she struggled with the guy to try to get back her phone and was hit in the mouth during the tussle. The mugger eventually gave up and threw her phone on the ground and ran off heading north. The victim said she also saw a second man fleeing in the other direction.

Though the woman recovered her phone, she suffered pain and swelling from being struck in the mouth.

‘This one will do’

A woman is accused of stealing a leather jacket off the back of a mannequin at the Arje luxury boutique, at 52 Wooster St., around 2:35 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 26. The jacket cost $5,595.

The alleged thief is described as an Asian-Pacific woman, roughly 5-feet-9-inches tall, 170 pounds, around age 40, with straight black hair. She was last seen sporting a white jacket, black jeans and brown shoes.

Sweating it

The Lacoste boutique at 541 Broadway in Soho had $1,428 worth of clothes stolen from it on Sun., March 3, around 3:45 p.m., according to cops.

Police said that two men around age 25 entered the store and took a half-dozen hoodies and six pairs of sweatpants from the front-door display.

The suspects are reportedly black males. The first is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and wearing black jeans, a blue jacket and white sneakers. The second is only described as 5-feet-7-inches tall.

Ninth Precinct

Rear window

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary in the Ninth Precinct.

According to police, on Mon., Feb. 25, a 29-year-old man returned home to 323 E. Ninth St. around 6 p.m., and discovered property missing and called police.

A police investigation determined that an unknown man entered the victim’s apartment through a rear fire escape. The burglar then removed items of the victim’s property, including various electronics, jewelry and clothing, with a total estimated value of $4,200. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, age 20 to 30, last seen wearing a white cap and all-dark clothing. His image was reportedly caught on video that day in the vicinity of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Rico Burney

and Lincoln Anderson