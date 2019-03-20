Police Blotter (The Villager), Week of March 21, 2019

First Precinct

Sneak-y thieves

The Phillipp Plein boutique at 30 Mercer St. in Soho was reportedly robbed by three men on Thurs., March 14, around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the men stole five pairs of sneakers worth a total of $2,515 from a shop display before fleeing in a vehicle police think could be a Chevrolet Suburban with partial North Carolina plate number 3676. It’s unclear which direction the SUV headed afterward.

The first alleged thief is described as being a black male around 5-feet-8-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and short-cut black hair and wearing a red tracksuit and black sneakers.

The second man is described as black and around the same height and weight, and wearing a blue baseball cap, black sweatpants, a jacket and white sneakers. The last suspect is said to be about an inch taller than his two sidekicks.

Billionaire break-in

There was a burglary at the Billionaire Boys Club shop, at 7 Mercer St., around 2 a.m. on Wed., March 13, police said.

The place’s front door was reportedly forced open and 15 items worth a total of $1,500 were taken from the store’s rear clothing rack. The perpetrator, who is believed to have worn gray slacks and a black coat, is said to have fled north on Mercer St.

Sixth Precinct

Breaking news

Police are currently searching for a man they believe was involved in a string of burglaries in the Village.

The suspect is described as a black male roughly age 25 and 5-feet-10-inches tall, with an Afro-style haircut. He reportedly can be seen in security footage breaking into Hector’s Shoe Repair shop, at 11 Greenwich Ave., on Sat., March 16, shortly after 12:45 a.m. Police said the guy broke through the front door and stole $500 from the register before fleeing.

Sixth Precinct cops also believe he was involved in another attempted burglary that same night between 11:20 p.m. and midnight at Black Stone Coffee Roasters, at 502 Hudson St. The police report states the perpetrator and a partner tried breaking into the place by kicking the door several times before giving up. Their efforts left the coffeehouse door cracked.

The man alleged to be involved with both crimes was seen at both locations wearing Adidas track pants, a hooded sweatshirt with a jacket over it and white sneakers. The second alleged would-be burglar is described as being a black male with an Afro, wearing jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Bleecker trio

Police have arrested a third man in connection with a mugging on Sat., Nov. 10, around 10:30 p.m., on Bleecker St. between Sullivan and MacDougal Sts.

Police think Kirk Syblis, 19, was one of the perpetrators who tackled two men, ages 29 and 30, to the ground and stole their wallets and cell phones in the incident last fall.

The police report states that one of the victims tried escaping but was told by his attacker, “I will shoot you.” The victims did not report having a gun pointed at them.

One of the victims reported multiple transactions on his credit card afterward. Neither victim reported any serious injuries.

Syblis was arrested Tues., March 12, for his alleged involvement in the mugging. Police previously collared Kahron Robinson, 21, and Mikal White, 21, on Wed., Dec. 19, and Mon., Feb. 11, respectively, for purportedly participating in the robbery.

Burlington ‘booster’

A man went on a shoplifting spree at the Burlington Coat Factory, on 14th St. across from Union Square, on Wed., March 15, just after noon, police said.

Police said Juan Fresneda, 59, tried to “boost” 10 undershirts, five electronic speakers and two men’s shavers by placing the goods into a store bag. A 33-year-old store employee said she tried stop the thief from leaving, but he pushed and shoved her away.

Cops said they found Fresneda and the $202 worth of items less than an hour later in the park and arrested him there.

Plunked with pint

An unruly patron at McKenna’s Pub, at 250 W. 14th St., was arrested for allegedly throwing a pint glass at a security guard’s head shortly before 1 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Police said Tyshawn Floyd, 25, threw the glass during an argument with the guard after being told to leave the premises. The 40-year-old employee was struck on the side of the head and suffered a large laceration to his left ear that required multiple stitches. He was treated at the Lenox Hill Greenwich Village emergency department.

Floyd was arrested at the scene

What a meatball

A delivery-truck driver dropping off food at The Meatball Shop, at 64 Greenwich Ave., on Mon., Feb. 11, around 6:30 a.m., found the place had been burglarized. The front door lock was damaged and two empty cash registers were on the ground.

Police subsequently arrested Alvin Walker, 55, on Fri., March 15, for allegedly breaking into and stealing $600 from the restaurant a month earlier.

Rico Burney