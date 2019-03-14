Police Blotter (The Villager), Week of March 14, 2019

First Precinct

Dubious delivery

Police arrested Justin Ponder, 34, on Fri., March 8, for allegedly carrying out a string of burglaries in Manhattan, including two separate ones at a Soho apartment building on Mercer St.

During the Sat., Feb. 23, incident, the man is alleged to have broken into a 49-year-old woman’s apartment and removed items. He then reportedly returned Mon., March 4, shortly before 7 a.m. and gained access to the building by posing as a deliveryman. Police say surveillance footage caught him stealing a $1,000 bicycle and a $500 motorcycle jacket belonging to the same woman.

When police arrested him, they recovered a number of burglary tools, narcotics and drug paraphernalia. It’s unclear how many other burglaries cops believe he committed and whether he impersonated a deliveryman at any of the other burglaries.

Quick ‘pickup’

A U.P.S. driver who was loading packages from his vehicle to a hand truck on the sidewalk in front of 69 Wooster St. told police a thief stole two packages while his back was turned around 9:30 a.m. on Mon., March 4.

The driver, 47, said that he put three packages on the dolly and then went back to the truck to grab more. He said when he returned, two of the three packages were missing.

The U.P.S. worker said he did not witness the package snatching. So, police currently have no details about the alleged parcel pilferer. The two packages were worth a total of $1,804 and collectively contained 14 rings and four sets of earrings.

Sixth Precinct

Got another

A third person has been arrested in connection with an attack on a 45-year-old driver at LaGuardia Place and Bleecker St. between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Christmas.

The victim, who is from Queens, said he got into a verbal argument with six males that escalated when one of them smashed his side-view mirror. The man said he was then dragged out of his car and struck multiple times. The victim reportedly tried calling 911 during the attack but said one of the perpetrators snatched his phone from him before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered a minor laceration to his left ear.

Cops arrested two teens, ages 14 and 17, that same day. The third man, Corey Alexander, 18, was arrested Mon., Feb. 25. Police are still searching for a fourth person involved in the beating.

‘Bottle service’

Police arrested Adam Pappos, 26, for allegedly smashing a champagne bottle over a 22-year-old man’s head at the Up & Down Club, at 244 W. 14th St., around 1:30 a.m. on Sun., March 3.

The victim suffered a laceration to his forehead and declined medical treatment. Pappos was arrested at the scene. It’s unclear what caused the incident.

Plastic perp

A 54-year-old man withdrawing money at the Chase bank branch at 32 University Place at 12:40 a.m. on Tues., Feb. 26, was shoved by another man who tried to steal his debit card.

The would-be thief reportedly approached the victim and asked, “How much you taking out? Enough for me?” before trying to shove him away from the machine. The perp was unsuccessful in taking the card, though, and reportedly fled south on University Place toward Washington Square Park.

Cops found the alleged suspect shortly afterward on an Uptown train on the A/C/E line in the W. Fourth St. subway station and arrested him. Police did not release the man’s name but did say he was 45 and homeless.

Wagon wallet theft

Police said they arrested a man for stealing a 23-year-old woman’s credit card from the Off the Wagon bar. After swiping the card, he allegedly used it soon afterward at the McDonald’s at 136 W. Third St. on Sat., Dec. 29 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The victim said she left her purse under her coat on a seat and discovered before leaving the place that someone had removed her wallet from her purse. Timothy Frazier, 26, was arrested Thurs., Feb. 28.

Ninth Precinct

Fight for phone

Police are asking the public’s help in locating three males in connection with an attempted robbery in the Ninth Precinct.

Police said that on Wed., March 6, at 7:40 a.m., a man, 27, was walking near 55 Third Ave., at E. 11th St., when he was approached by three males who demanded his cell phone. A physical struggle ensued and the trio pushed the victim to the ground and began to punch him about the head and torso. The muggers were unable to steal his phone, though, and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described as Hispanic, in their 20s or 30s, and all last seen wearing face masks and dark clothing.

— Rico Burney