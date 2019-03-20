Police Blotter (Downtown Express), Week of March 21, 2019

First Precinct

Bank rob no-go

Police said there was an attempted robbery at the Capital One Bank at W. Broadway and Chambers St. in Tribeca on Mon., March 18, around 1:55 p.m.

A bank employee said a man, 30 to 35 years old and 6-feet tall, handed a teller a note demanding cash. The clerk then reportedly walked away from the bank window and did not return. Realizing the employee was not coming back, the robber fled before police arrived.

The would-be bank robber wore a black knit cap, black sunglasses, black gloves, red sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

7-Eleven assault

An employee at the 111 John St. 7-Eleven said he was assaulted Sun., March 10, when he tried to stop a group of four people from stealing candy bars.

The police report said the 43-year-old employee was punched in the face by a black man wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sneakers. The victim suffered a laceration above the eye. The group stole 20 candy bars worth a total of $40.

The other three shoplifters are described as a black man wearing a black jacket and black sneakers, a white Hispanic woman wearing light blue jeans and a black jacket, and a black man wearing a black sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Boutique thief

Police are searching for a man who stole a $2,200 women’s handbag from the Salvatore Ferragamo boutique inside Brookfield Place on Sat., March 2, around 4:15 p.m.

The man concealed the bag inside his black leather jacket before leaving the store, and the robbery went unnoticed for more than three hours. The suspect was last seen on security footage leaving through one of the Waterfront Plaza exits of the Winter Garden Atrium.

Ides of March arrests

Two men were arrested Fri., March 15, for allegedly assaulting a motorist and damaging his vehicle on that exact day in 2015 near the corner of Trinity Place and Cedar St.

Police say Nicholas V. Fonseca, 20, struck the vehicle’s side-view mirror with a bike lock and then struck the driver with the same lock, causing the man’s left arm to bleed.

Billy J. Gonzalez, 24, is said to have kicked the 2004 yellow Ford van’s window, before shattering it with the same bike lock around 7 p.m. that evening.

Checkmate

Police arrested Destini Gray, 20, on March 14 for allegedly depositing a check that she fished out of a blue U.S. Postal Service mailbox sometime in August 2017.

Police said the check, valued at more than $14,000, was made out to Oxford Health Plans from the Goldstein, Rikon, Rikon and Houghton lawfirm. Gray is alleged to have made the deposit at the TD Bank at 182 Broadway, at John St., by signing the check, “Oxford Health Plans MGMT Inc.” She reportedly managed to swindle $13,500 by later making two separate withdrawals.

Bikini bust

An off-duty detective reportedly caught a man stealing packages from a U.P.S. and FedEx drop box in front of 46 Walker St. on Mon., March 11, around 3 p.m.

The detective said he called 911 after witnessing a man — identified as Benny Melo, 38 — removing packages with a bent clothes hanger. Melo was still at the scene when police arrived, and was arrested.

The packages contained 12 bikini bathing suits collectively valued at $2,355

