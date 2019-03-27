Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of March 28, 2019

Punchy suspect

An accident between a driver and a cyclist led to an assault at 420 W. 42nd St., at Dyer Ave., police said.

On Fri., March 22, at 2:30 p.m., a man was driving eastbound on W. 53rd St. when a man riding a bicycle in the same direction struck the car’s driver-side bumper with his bike, causing damage.

The driver, 39, called 911 and both men waited for police to arrive. During the wait, the cyclist told the other man that he was leaving.

“Where are you going? We have to wait for the police,” the driver reportedly responded.

The cyclist became aggressively upset and punched the driver multiple times in the face, causing pain and swelling to its right side. The biker then fled the scene.

The suspect, who is wanted for misdemeanor assault, is described as black, age 24, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 150 pounds and with long hair in braids.

Ribs ’n’ phone rip

On Sat., March 23, a dispute turned physical at Dallas BBQ, at 261 Eighth Ave., between W. 23rd and W. 24th Sts., according to police.

The place’s manager told police that at 8:15 p.m. he was in an argument with a man, who became very aggressive toward him while he was on the phone. The man grabbed the phone and ripped it off the wall, disconnecting it from the cord. The man then left the restaurant.

The manager pointed the guy out to police, who arrested Scott Fuchs, 43, for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

‘MacBook Stair’

There was a domestic incident in the residential building at 237 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., on Sat., March 23, police said.

A man, 26, told police that at 9:45 p.m. that night, his girlfriend started arguing with him. She then threw his laptop down the stairs, breaking it. The laptop was valued at roughly $7,000.

The man said that she also took his phone, preventing him from calling 911. The woman, Ana Martiny, 32, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Office theft

There was an office burglary at 522 W. 37th St., between Tenth and Eleventh Aves., last Thursday morning, according to police.

On March 14, at 2:15 a.m., a man reportedly entered a realty office by forcing the front door open. Once inside, he took two laptops and roughly $60 in cash. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as black and between 25 and 45 years old. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, red pants, a black scarf and a knit cap.

Gabe Herman