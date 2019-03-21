Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of March 21, 2019

Bowlmor strike

There was an assault inside Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, at Pier 60, on Sun., March 17, police said.

Around 1:15 a.m., a female employee reportedly got into an argument with a woman. The beef turned physical when the woman punched the employee in the head.

The worker suffered minor cuts to the left side of her head and had hair pulled out. She refused medical attention at the scene.

The attacker fled in an unknown direction. The suspect is described as black, 30 years old, 5-feet-4-inches tall, and with short straight hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Ran light

There was a drunk-driving incident on the evening of Fri., March 15, according to a police report.

Just after 11 p.m., an officer observed a man driving westbound on W. 14th St. without his headlights on while talking on his cell phone, who then ran a red light at Ninth Ave.

The man was stopped and given a Preliminary Breath Test, or PBT, which yielded a 0.10 result. Anything above 0.08 is considered legally drunk.

The man reportedly told the officer, “I only had one drink.”

He was taken to the Seventh Precinct on the Lower East Side and given a breathalyzer test, and had a 0.07 result. John Jackson, 38, was arrested for misdemeanor DWI.

Wouldn’t leave

A harassment violation was filed after a domestic dispute at the public housing building at 446 W. 26th St., between Ninth and Tenth Aves., according to police.

A woman told cops that on Tues., March 12, at noon, she wanted her boyfriend to leave her apartment. The man reportedly retorted, “I have a lot of money to do whatever I want to you.” This caused the woman, 52, to fear for her safety.

The man is identified in the police report as Mario Camacho, 55.

E-train touching

There was a forcible touching incident on an E train at the Seventh Ave. and 53rd St. station, on Wed., Feb. 27, police said.

A woman said she was sitting on the southbound train at 4 p.m. when a 55-year-old man stood in front of her. He then made contact with the woman’s hand and arm while exposing his private parts. The woman took a cell-phone photo of the man before he exited the car at the same station.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Grand Central touching

There was another recent forcible touching incident on the subway, this one on a 4 train as it approached Grand Central Station on Wed., March 6, around 9 a.m., police said.

In that case, a man approached a 29-year-old woman on the northbound train. He then grabbed the victim’s buttocks and fled the train when it pulled into the 42nd St. station. The suspect is described as black, around 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and in his mid-thirties.

Subway snatch

There was a robbery in the subway station at 42nd St. and Eighth Ave., on Mon., March 11, around 12:30 a.m., police said.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, was standing on the northbound platform when a woman snatched his cell phone from his hand and fled. The man chased the woman, who kicked him down and ran in an unknown direction.

The man was not seriously hurt.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is described as black, in her late teens or early 20s, 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded shirt and multicolored Nike sneakers.

Gabe Herman