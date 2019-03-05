Manhattan Snaps, March 5, 2019
People enjoyed sitting in Washington Square Park back on July 17, 1935. According to the site New York City Weather Archive, the summer of ’35 had been a pretty cool one, with July 6 being the first day the mercury had hit 90 degrees. Back then, local kids used the Washington Square Fountain as a swimming pool, and city buses ran through the park. It was also in 1935 that then-Parks Commissioner Robert Moses proposed the first of his schemes to overhaul the park, setting the stage for later battles to kick cars and buses out of it. (Courtesy NYC Parks Department)