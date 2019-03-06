Manhattan Happenings, Week of March 7, 2019

BY RICO BURNEY AND ROSE ADAMS |

ARTS

“Chinatown: Lens on the Lower East Side”: This photography exhibit by the Lower East Side Preservation Initiative features contemporary photos of Chinatown’s residents, visitors and historic buildings. All photos come from LESPI’s recent book, “Chinatown: Lends on the Lower East Side.” Mon., March 4, through Tues., March 26, at the New York Arts Center, 78 Bowery. The gallery is open Mon. to Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“now my hand is ready for my heart: intimate histories”: La MaMa presents the world premiere of this multidisciplinary performance by Nicky Paraiso. Directed by MacArthur Fellow John Jesurun, the show celebrates an aging artistic community and touches on issues of identity, sexuality class and race. Fri., March 22, to Sun., April 7; Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. At La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre, 66 E. Fourth St. Tickets $30, $25 students and seniors. For tickets, visit http://lamama.org/my_heart/

“Justin Vivian Bond: Under the Influence”: Tony-nominated performer Justin Vivian Bond — Kiki of the legendary cabaret duo Kiki and Herb — returns to Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater, at 425 Lafayette St., for a series of shows dedicated to the music of Judy Collins and the musicians she covered. Performances Wed., March 13, through Sun., March 17, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets $35, plus a two-drink minimum. For tickets visit and more information visit https://bit.ly/2u0sXl3.

COMMUNITY

A Livable New York: The Future of Community Green Space and Affordable Housing: Little Italy’s community garden representatives, activists and scholars discuss Mayor de Blasio’s and his Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s plan to replace the Elizabeth St. Garden with affordable housing, office space and retail space, despite a proposed alternative site for the development that would save the beloved “sculpture garden,” plus allow five times as much housing to be built. Mon., March 11, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The New School, 66 W. 12th St., auditorium.

Women of Chelsea: This walking tour led by the Municipal Arts Society tells the stories of Chelsea’s revolutionary women. The tour will include the homes of abolitionists, suffragettes and poets, like Abby Hopper and Elizabeth Bishop, as well as the former New York Women’s Liberation Center and more. Sun., March 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets $20 for members, $30 nonmembers. Location disclosed in the registration e-mail. To buy tickets, visit, https://www.mas.org/events/women-of-chelsea.

FILM

Rendez-Vous with French Cinema returns to the Walter Reade Theater at the Film Society of Lincoln Center for its 24th year of showcasing the best the French films of the previous year. Many of the movies will be receiving their U.S. premiere. Tickets $17 for the general public and $12 for students, seniors and people with disabilities. Through Sun., March 10. For the lineup and showtimes, visit https://www.filmlinc.org/.

KIDS

Warhol’s Experiments: Families will first be led through the Whitney Museum’s Andy Warhol exhibition, “From A to B and Back Again,” and learn how he experimented as an artist. Then, children will get the opportunity to experiment in their own way by creating their own artworks. The event takes place at the Whitney, at 99 Gansevoort St., on Sat., March 9, at 2:30 p.m. The program runs two hours. Recommended for ages 6 to 10 but siblings are also welcome. $10 per child; adults free with museum admission ($25 for adults and $18 for seniors). For more information about this and future programs, e-mail [email protected]. To RSVP visit https://whitney.org/events/family-fun-warhol-experiments.

The Whodunit Family Scavenger Hunt at The Met: The classic board game “Clue” comes to life as teams compete to solve a murder mystery inside The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sat., March 9, at 10:30 a.m. Recommended for children 10 years and older. $31 for children, $42 for seniors and $35 for seniors. All tickets include museum admission. Each team must have at least one child and one adult, but may not exceed six participants. To purchase tickets and learn about future scanvenger hunts around the city, visit https://www.watsonadventures.com/location/new-york-city/.

TALKS

Stanley Bulbach: Master Spinner, Dyer and Weaver: Stanley Bulbach is known as a Chelsea community activist, but he’s also an expert weaver of Middle Eastern, flat-woven carpets. He’ll show samples of his work and discuss the history of the craft and its significance today on Sun., March 10, at 3 p.m. at Mendez SoHo, 421 West Broadway, second floor. Free, but RSVP required. To RSVP, visit https://www.louismendez.com/soho-salon-series.html

WORKSHOPS

The Drag March & Other Tales of Glamour and Resistance: Heather Acs and the NYC Drag March lead a storytelling workshop at which people can share their own experiences of L.G.B.T.Q. life in the Village and East Village/Lower East Side. The workshop is part of the New York Public Library’s “Stonewall 50” programming series — marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots — and aims to collect stories for the Drag March’s 25th anniversary. Thurs., March 14, at 6 p.m., at Tompkins Square Library, 331 E. 10th St. Free. To register, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/dragmarchworkshop/tag/nyplwebsite

Egg Cream Day Lab & Contest: The Museum at Eldridge Street is hosting an egg-cream-making workshop and competition to celebrate National Egg Cream Day. First, experts will teach attendees how to make a killer egg cream. Then attendees will submit their own creative takes on the drink to a panel of esteemed judges. Thurs., March 14, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St. Tickets $10, $5 for students and seniors. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/egg-cream-day-lab-contest-tickets-55928043283 .

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 5 meets at 6 p.m. Thurs., March 14, at Xavier High School, 30 W. 16th St., second-floor library.

Community Board 6 meets at 7 p.m. Wed., March 13, at N.Y.U. School of Dentistry, 433 First Ave., Room 210.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

Seventh Precinct Community Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Wed., March 13, at 19 1/2 Pitt St.