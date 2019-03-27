Manhattan Happenings, Week of March 28, 2019

BY ROSE ADAMS AND RICO BURNEY |

ARTS

Distance and Perception in the Wake of Climate Change: Artist Torkwase Dyson will be at The Cooper Union to deliver a free public lecture at the opening of her new exhibition, “I Can Drink the Distance.” The talk’s focus will be on how her work is informed by issues, such as contemporary colonization and forced migration brought about by climate change. The talk takes place on Tues., April 2, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Cooper Union’s Great Hall, at 7 E. Seventh St., between Third and Fourth Aves. The exhibition can be viewed at The Cooper Union’s annex at 41 Cooper Square and runs through Thurs., April 25. Free.

COMEDY

“The Day I Became Black” is a one-man show by comedian Bill Posley in which he discusses race from his perspective as a biracial man. Posley finds himself labeled black by society, and wrestles with how his skin color affects how he is “supposed” to be. At the Soho Playhouse, at 15 Vandam St., starting Thurs., March 28, and running through Mon., April 15. Tickets $39. The show runs an hour long. For showtimes, tickets and other information, contact the box office at 212-691-1555 or [email protected] or visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/the-day-i-became-black.

COMMUNITY

M14 S.B.S. Proposal Open House: Following some local opposition to the M.T.A.’s intention to eliminate a number of bus stops along the M14A/D routes when planned M14 Select Bus Service goes into effect, the New York City Transit Authority will hold an open house where residents can share their thoughts on the plan, on Tues., April 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Seventh Precinct police stationhouse, at 19 Pitt St.

FILM

Feminist Film Night: The Brooklyn Museum will screen seven short films by groundbreaking women filmmakers from the borough, all of whom address questions of women’s self-representation, on Thurs., March 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at 200 Eastern Parkway. Tickets $16, general museum admission included. For more information, visit https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/calendar/event/feminist_film_night_march_2019

Queer|Art|Film 2019: Winter’s a Drag: The last screening of the IFC’s annual Queer|Art|Film series will be “To Wong Foo: Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.” The film stars three New York City drag queens, played by Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo, who drive to Hollywood to attend the Miss Drag Queen of America Pageant. The screening will include a discussion by Untitled Queen, a Brooklyn drag artist. Mon., April 8, at 8 p.m. at the IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave., at W. Third St. Tickets $16, $13 for children and seniors. For more information visit, http://www.ifccenter.com/films/to-wong-foo-thanks-for-everything-julie-newmar/

RECREATIONAL

Fresh Bites Cooking Class: Rainbo’s Fish, a vendor in the Essex Street Market, offers a weekly, bilingual (Spanish and English) cooking class that teaches people how to prepare affordable, vegetable-based meals. Classes are on Wednesdays, run for a half-hour, and begin at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m, at 120 Essex St. Free.

TALKS

Facing the Future: The Museum of the City of New York’s exhibition “Germ City” explores how the Big Apple has responded to previous health epidemics and how that helped shape the city as we know it. Experts in the public-health field will participate in a panel discussion related to the exhibition on Wed., April 3, at which they will discuss methods to predict and prepare for future disease outbreaks and the ethical questions surrounding them. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum, at 1220 Fifth Ave., between E. 103rd and E. 104th Sts. Attendees can also join the museum’s chief curator for an introduction to the exhibition’s gallery at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $15. “Germ City” runs through Sun., April 28. For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.mcny.org/event/facing-future-predicting-and-preparing-disease-outbreaks.

“Are You Alice: A New Wonderland Tale”: This multidisciplinary performance of music, dancing and puppetry features scenes and characters from Lewis Carroll’s original books, reimagined for the 21st century. The production follows the evolution of Alice’s character, and touches on themes of women’s identity and self-acceptance. Thurs., March 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tank, 312 W. 36th St., first floor. Tickets $15. To learn more, visit https://www.thetanknyc.org/calendar/areyoualice-march28

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Community Board 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Wed., April 3, at Mt. Sinai West, 1000 Tenth Ave., second floor, Conference Room B.

Community Board 7 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tues., April 2, at Mount Sinai West, 1000 Tenth Ave.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

19th Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. Mon., April 1, at 153 E. 67th St.