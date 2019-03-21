Manhattan Happenings, Week of March 21, 2019

BY ROSE ADAMS

AND RICO BRUNEY |

MUSIC

“Latin Soul In The Heart of the Village:” Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Belén Cusi will perform original songs and covers at Groove, at 125 MacDougal St., on Sat., April 6, at 7:30 p.m. Her style, sometimes referred to as “Latin soul,” draws from traditional Spanish music, American jazz and R&B influences. Tickets $5, plus a two-drink minimum. For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/BelenAtGroove.

“We Banjo 3”: The Schimmel Center at Pace University, at 3 Spruce St., presents an evening of Irish “Celtgrass” music as part of its 2018-19 folk series, on Sun., March 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.schimmelcenter.org

ARTS

Naked ambition: The benefit for Human Connections Arts — a group that does body painting in Washington Square Park and Times Square — will host a fundraiser featuring the work of two photographers, Daniel Vialet and Victor Mirontschuk, whose work has been featured in National Geographic. (Two of the group’s body-painted models recently crashed the Andy Warhol exhibit at the Whitney Museum.) The event will include food, a full bar, music by DJ John Rovito and live body painting by Elena Ka. Sat., March 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Foley Gallery, 59 Orchard St. Tickets begin at $75. For more information, visit http://humanconnectionarts.org/2019-bash/

COMEDY

The Mr. Lower East Side Pageant returns to the neighborhood for its 20th year. Men from all over the city are invited to take part in the wild competition, where they will be judged by the women and gays of the room in swimsuit, evening-wear and one-minute talent challenges. Hosted by Reverend Jen on Sat., March 23, at 8 p.m. at BEDLAM, at 40 Avenue C. Free for competitors. $10 for everyone else.

TALKS

Making sense of Census: The Trump administration’s push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census has made the usually straightforward survey one of the most hotly debated topics in national politics. Join the Wagner Policy Alliance on Mon., March 25, for a panel discussion on how the Census will shape the future of how our community and others are represented in Congress. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., in the Puck Building, at 295 Lafayette St. To register and for more information, visit https://wagner.nyu.edu/community/events/whats-store-for-census-2020-2019-03-25.

“Victoria City”: Author John Strausbaugh will speak at the Mid-Manhattan Library on Wed., March 27, at 6:30 p.m. about his new book, “Victory City: A History of New York and New Yorkers During World War II.” The tome takes a in-depth look at New York City during the 1940s. Doors open at 6 p.m. Pre-register at https://www.showclix.com/event/victorycity. Free.

THEATER

“Between Gods and Kings”: The ancient Greek tragedy “The Bacchae” is coming to the East Village as a new, immersive rock show. The new Off-Off-Broadway production of “Between Gods and Kings,” with words by Austin Ruffer and music by Neil Douglas Reilly, promises to be a twisted update on Euripides’s story, which dates back to 405 B.C.E. The show opens Thurs., March 21, at 10 p.m. at BEDLAM, at 40 Avenue C. It runs weekly until Thurs., April 11. For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.betweengodsandkings.com.

“The Pleasure Project”: This award-winning, sci-fi show about female sexual empowerment, starring L.A. comedienne and filmmaker Ava Bogle, will make its Off-Broadway debut on Fri., March 22, and Sat., March 23, at 8:30 p.m. at 8 p.m. at The Kraine Theater, 85 E. Fourth St. Tickets $15 to $20. For tickets, visit: http://www.horsetrade.info/event/2b70206e2b0a1f7834c7d46c65f00761

COMMUNITY

Climate Action Art Build Workshops: Help create puppets and costumes for the Ecological City’s upcoming event in May, the Procession For Climate Solutions. Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., from March until May, at Two Bridges Neighborhood Council, 82 Rutgers Slip. Free. To register, visit http://earthcelebrations.com/register-ecological-city-workshops-2/

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Community Board 1 meets at 6 p.m. Tues., March 26, at Manhattan Youth and Recreation, 120 Warren St.

Community Board 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tues., March 26, at P.S. 20, 166 Essex St.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

First Precinct Community Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Thurs., March 28, at 16 Ericsson Place.

Fifth Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. Wed., March 27, at 19 Elizabeth St.

Sixth Precinct Community Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Wed., March 27, at 25 Carmine St.

10th Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. Wed., March 27, at 230 W. 20th St.

17th Precinct Community Council meets at 6 p.m. Tues., March 26, at 224 E. 51st St.

20th Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. Mon., March 25, at 120 W. 82nd St.