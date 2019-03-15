Johnson urges Trader Joe’s to do deliveries

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | City Council Speaker Corey Johnson prides himself on delivering for his district constituents, and the city as a whole. But now Johnson is calling on someone else to step up to the plate and deliver — Trader Joe’s, that is.

Last month, news broke that the affordable “fresh format” supermarket would stop deliveries as of March 1. The Tiki-themed national chain — beloved for its tasty offerings with quirky names — offered the service for just $6. It was only available in Manhattan.

Seniors and those with disabilities, especially, were up in arms and at a loss about how they were going to get all their Trader Joe’s goods back to their homes without the service.

Trader Joe’s said it could no longer afford to provide the service.

In response, on March 14, Johnson wrote to Dan Bane, Trader Joe’s chairperson and C.E.O., in Monrovia, California, urging him to “reconsider” ending deliveries.

“Many of my constituents, particularly people with mobility issues and seniors with fixed incomes, depend on Trader Joe’s delivery service to access affordable groceries,” Johnson wrote, in part. “My office has heard from these constituents who, without this service, have already suffered since the program ended on March 1.

“I understand that this is not a decision you made lightly. Nevertheless, I ask you to reconsider and restore home delivery service as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your consideration of this important request,” Johnson wrote, stressing, “Our neighborhoods cannot afford to lose this service or the fresh affordable food that your stores provide.”

Marlene Nadle, a member of the Village Independent Democrats political club, said she was heartened that Johnson is trying to restore the service. She said she understands that other local West Side politicians may also be writing a letter to the supermarket chain.

In the meantime, she urged people to contact Trader Joe’s directly by calling its California headquarters at 626-599-3700 and/or leaving a message on its Web site at traderjoes.com, or better yet, by writing to its top honcho at: Dan Bane, chairman and C.E.O., Trader Joe’s Company, 800 South Shamrock Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016.