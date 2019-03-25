Forcible touching on W. 21st St.

BY GABE HERMAN | Police are seeking a suspect related to a forcible touching incident on Tues., March 12, in Chelsea.

The incident happened at 2:15 p.m. in front of 167 W. 21st St., between Sixth and Seventh Aves., according to police.

A 19-year-old woman was walking on the street, when a man reportedly touched her on her pelvic and private area. The guy then fled westbound on 21st St. The victim was not injured from the incident, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as Hispanic and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

A video of the alleged suspect, above. (Courtesy N.Y.P.D.)

