Fiore’s Pizza, thin crust, with big flavor

BY GABE HERMAN | New Yorkers are famously proud, and often snobbish, when it comes to their pizza. Which makes reviewing any local pizza a touchy subject.

But when it comes to Village pizzerias, while Joe’s is quite good and gets all the glory and tourists, Fiore’s Pizza may actually make the best slice.

Fiore’s is at 165 Bleecker St., between Thompson and Sullivan Sts. The slices have fresh ingredients and a thin crust. The tomato sauce is rich and not overpowered by the cheese, which doesn’t cover the whole slice and allows the sauce’s taste to come through.

Fiore’s was opened in 2012 and replaced Pizza Booth at the same location. Its owner, Steve Cunningham, is a retired New York City firefighter. He opened the shop in honor of his fellow firefighter and best friend Mike Fiore, who died on 9/11 and had dreamed of one day owning a pizzeria. A tribute to Fiore hangs on one of the walls inside the pizza place.

The shop can get busy on weekends and late nights, with its location in the heart of the Bleecker St. nightlife scene. It’s open until 4 a.m. every day of the week.

But during the day, it’s more relaxed inside. And the quality slices can be picked up in a more low-key setting than the often chaotic, crowded scene at Joe’s.

Slices with toppings are sometimes available, including pepperoni, sausage and mushroom. But the regular slices are the star for those looking to just appreciate a good slice of pizza made right.

Fiore’s has other menu items, including salads, sandwiches and calzones. More information can be found at fiorespizzanyc.com.