Feting Ferlinghetti as Beat icon turns 100

BY BOB KRASNER | Poets and musicians with connections to the Beat Generation and the East Village gathered at the Howl! Happening gallery, at 6 E. First St., on Sunday to pay tribute to Lawrence Ferlinghetti. The legendary Yonkers-born poet, painter and publisher entered his 100th year that day.

Emceed by poet Bob Holman, the event saw the gallery packed and a long and consistently entertaining afternoon of readers alternating between works of Ferlinghetti and their own.

The esteemed group included Ed Sanders, Hettie Jones, Anne Waldman, David Henderson, Eileen Myles, Lenny Kaye, Eric Andersen, Helixx C. Armageddon, Maggie Dubris, Puma Perl and Michael McClure, the latter via video link from Ferlinghetti’s City Lights bookstore in San Francisco.

The celebration appeared to end earlier than expected, after an extremely enthusiastic audience reading of the poet’s classic “I Am Waiting.” However, the appearance of scheduled performer Laurie Anderson — who actually was arriving at her scheduled time — sent everyone back to their seats. The day ended with a lovely collaboration between her and Eric Andersen.

Ferlinghetti did not attend any of the events celebrating his centenary.

Per his Web page: “Lawrence Ferlinghetti would like everyone to know that although he won’t be attending any of the various events being planned to honor his 100th birthday, he’s inviting everyone to participate and have a good time: ‘I’m happy to hear that there are so many people celebrating my birthday. Makes it really special. I figure that with another 100 birthdays that’ll be about enough!'”