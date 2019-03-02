Eilish, Struts, Femmes, Ringo to rock Seaport Rooftop

BY ROSE ADAMS | The Rooftop at Pier 17, in partnership with Live Nation, has announced the big names playing at its second annual Summer Concert Series — and the lineup includes something for everyone.
Passion Pit will open the series at the 65,000-square-foot Seaport District venue, with two concerts, on May 19 and 21. Other acts range from the viral singer-songwriter Billie Eilish (June 18) to the comedy trio The Lonely Island (June 21), OneRepublic (July 20), the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart (July 24), Ringo Starr (Aug. 18) and many more.
Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Chase cardholders can purchase tickets starting now.
Check out the full lineup, below:
May 19 and 21: Passion Pit – Manners 10th Anniversary Tour
May 25: Walk Off The Earth
June 11: SiriusXM “The Pulse” presents: The Mighty O.A.R. with American Authors and Huntertones
June 15: E.Z.Mo Breezy presents: Grits & Bisquits Block Party
June 18: Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep World Tour
June 21: The Lonely Island
June 22: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour presents – Slushii
July 19: Iration – Live From Paradise!
July 20: OneRepublic
July 24: Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart
July 27: The Struts: Young and Dangerous Tour 2019
Aug. 1: Ben Folds and the Violent Femmes
Aug. 2: Greensky Bluegrass
Aug. 3: Rebelution – Good Vibes Summer Tour 2019
Aug. 6: Stray Cats – 40th Anniversary Tour
Aug. 11: Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust? Tour
Aug. 18: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Aug. 24: Squeeze
Aug. 26 and 27: Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
Sept. 14 and 15: Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog
Oct. 11: Thievery Corporation
For more information, visit Pier17NY.com.