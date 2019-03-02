Eilish, Struts, Femmes, Ringo to rock Seaport Rooftop

BY ROSE ADAMS | The Rooftop at Pier 17, in partnership with Live Nation, has announced the big names playing at its second annual Summer Concert Series — and the lineup includes something for everyone.

Passion Pit will open the series at the 65,000-square-foot Seaport District venue, with two concerts, on May 19 and 21. Other acts range from the viral singer-songwriter Billie Eilish (June 18) to the comedy trio The Lonely Island (June 21), OneRepublic (July 20), the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart (July 24), Ringo Starr (Aug. 18) and many more.

Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Chase cardholders can purchase tickets starting now.

Check out the full lineup, below:

May 19 and 21: Passion Pit – Manners 10th Anniversary Tour

May 25: Walk Off The Earth

June 11: SiriusXM “The Pulse” presents: The Mighty O.A.R. with American Authors and Huntertones

June 15: E.Z.Mo Breezy presents: Grits & Bisquits Block Party

June 18: Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep World Tour

June 21: The Lonely Island

June 22: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour presents – Slushii

July 19: Iration – Live From Paradise!

July 20: OneRepublic

July 24: Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart

July 27: The Struts: Young and Dangerous Tour 2019

Aug. 1: Ben Folds and the Violent Femmes

Aug. 2: Greensky Bluegrass

Aug. 3: Rebelution – Good Vibes Summer Tour 2019

Aug. 6: Stray Cats – 40th Anniversary Tour

Aug. 11: Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust? Tour

Aug. 18: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Aug. 24: Squeeze

Aug. 26 and 27: Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

Sept. 14 and 15: Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog

Oct. 11: Thievery Corporation

For more information, visit Pier17NY.com.