E. Village deli robbed at knifepoint

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Two men in their 20s robbed an employee at an

East Village deli early on Thurs., March 7, police said.

The pair reportedly entered the place, at 149 First Ave., between Ninth and 10th Sts., about 10 minutes after midnight. They approached a 45-year-old employee behind the cash register, and one of them displayed a knife and demanded his property. They stole cash and the victim’s wallet.

The two fled in an unknown direction with $2,200.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a hoodie and all-dark clothing, and a black male, wearing a gray hoodie and burgundy jacket.

Police provided surveillance photos taken at the location during the incident.

