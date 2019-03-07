‘Beer Bandit’ gets cut off in ‘Loko’ 7-Eleven heist

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Nineteenth Precinct police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man they have labeled “The Beer Bandit” on social media.

According to police, on March 1, at 11:35 p.m. a man entered a 7-Eleven at 1453 Third Ave., between 82nd and 83rd Sts., and tried to steal around $70 worth of brews. His hoped-for haul included Modelo, Bud Light, Fosters, Heineken and Four Loko.

Someone inside the store attempted to stop him. The beer thief wheeled around and punched the good Samaritan in the face several times. A tweet from the precinct suggested the guy actually made off with the beer, but he actually fled empty-handed onto 82nd St. in an unknown direction.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the tattooed beverage bandit was shirtless in surveillance images.