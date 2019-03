Bank robber gets cold feet on W. 72nd St.

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Officers from the 20th Precinct are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for an attempted bank robbery.

On Tues., March 19, a man entered the Bank of America at 2077 Broadway, at W. 72nd St., at 5:55 p.m and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

According to the police, the teller walked away from the window and the robber then suddenly fled the bank. No money was taken and nobody was injured.