Year of the Pig might go hog wild with success

Celebrating the Lunar New Year, the firecracker ceremony was held at Grand St. in Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Tues., Feb. 5. In addition to lots of fun explosions, there were live performances, including singing and dancing, and vendors. This is the Year of the Pig, and it sounds like everyone will really be shakin’ and bakin’…but hopefully eating a bit less bacon, out of respect for the Chinese zodiac animal of honor. According to thechinesezodiac.org, “2019 is a great year to make money, and a good year to invest! 2019 is going to be full of joy, a year of friendship and love for all the zodiac signs; an auspicious year because the Pig attracts success in all the spheres of life.”