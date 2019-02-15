Senior roughed up in Noho mugging

BY GABE HERMAN | An elderly man was robbed and injured in an attack at Broadway and E. Ninth St. on Mon., Feb. 11, police said.

On that day at 5 p.m. in front of 771 Broadway, a man reportedly approached the victim, 77, and pushed him to the ground. The robber then took $900 in cash and fled south on Broadway.

The victim suffered a broken wrist and a broken rib, and was taken to Cornell Hospital for treatment.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as Hispanic, 40 to 45 years old, 5-feet-5-inches tall and last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.