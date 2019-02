Save the date: Women of Wall St. Awards, May 7

BY SCHNEPS STAFF | It’s no secret that the banking and finance industry have always been male-dominated. For that reason, we are proud to present our inaugural Women of Wall Street Awards honoring 25 enterprising women for their professional achievements and influence in the banking, finance and investment communities. Our deserving honorees have cleared the path to success for themselves and, more important, for the young women who will follow them.

“The recipients of the 2019 Women of Wall Street Award will represent an amazing group of female executives,” said Victoria Schneps, president and co-publisher of Schneps Media. “We are so proud to recognize their accomplishments as chief executives, community leaders, role models and mentors to other women and girls. We look forward to shining the spotlight on them at our inaugural Women of Wall Street Awards in May.”

All of our honorees demonstrate a high and quantifiable contribution to their company, in addition to supporting, encouraging and advancing other women within their organization.

Nomination criteria:

Nominee’s organization must have business or affiliates in New York;

Nominee has shown excellence in her industry, sector or field in recent years;

Nominee demonstrates a high and quantifiable contribution to her company;

Nominee guides, supports and encourages the promotion/advancement of women.

Winners will be honored at a celebratory awards gala on the evening of Tues., May 7, 2019, at Battery Gardens in New York City. The event will be hosted by Cheryl Casone, anchor of “Fox Business News AM.” Join us to celebrate these amazing women and their accomplishments, network with like-minded individuals, and give women a platform to have their voices heard as they push toward diversity and gender parity in banking and finance.

