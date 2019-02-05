Religious groups ‘sound’ each other out, connect

BY LESLEY SUSSMAN | It’s not every day that you walk into a synagogue and hear an imam reciting the Koran, a Tibetan Buddhist lama praying from a sacred text, and various Christian and other groups singing, chanting and performing other styles of spiritual music

But that was exactly the case on the evening of Sun., Jan. 27, at the 10th Annual Spiritual Sounds concert at Town and Village Synagogue, at 334 E. 14th St. The annual event, which is held at different locations throughout the East Village, sees religious groups and their leaders gather to exhibit the sounds of their faiths and express love and respect for their neighbors and all people.

Two hours fled by filled with tears, laughter and great music, along with expressions of awe and gratitude to the one creator and appreciation of each others’ faiths and ways of worship.

Members and leaders from mainstream Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Episcopal, Eastern Orthodox and Latino Evangelical churches were present to participate in the program. But there were also spiritual divergents, including members of the East Village-based Catholic Worker movement. A nationwide community, the Catholic Worker’s goal is to make people aware of church teachings on social justice; the movement also provides a wide variety of social-service programs for disadvantaged people both locally and elsewhere.

The program opened with a peaceful Sufi incantation and closed with gospel music fireworks from the choir of Middle Collegiate Church, at 112 Second Ave., that had the audience standing on its feet.

In between, choirs from the Shul of New York, which holds shabbat services at Middle Collegiate, the Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Virgin Protection, at 59 E. Second St., and the Town and Village Synagogue performed, along with an imam from the nearby Medina Masjid mosque, at 401 E. 11th St., and Lama Pema Dorje of the locally based Nechung Foundation, at 110 First Ave.

Mixed in among the large turnout of locals and guests, there were some who came from as far away as Iran and Morocco.

The popular event is the creation of Anthony Donovan, who modestly passed the credit to Father Richard Walsh, a retired Catholic priest from Most Holy Redeemer Church. It was Donovan who, more than a decade ago, organized the Local Faiths Community, an ecumenical consortium of East Village religious leaders, all serving within a few blocks of each other. They came together to stand up to hate, prejudice and manipulations made in the name of religion, and to help and support each other in this effort.

Donovan, who has no formal religious training, said ultimately the event is about building a feeling of “family.”

“This to me is not about interfaith as much as it’s about getting to know your neighbors,” he said. “Not the ones you wish you had, but the ones you have — much like family. Each year we need this shining example more than ever.”

This year Town and Village Synagogue hosted the event, and Rabbi Larry Sebert was its emcee.

“This is a spectacular evening for all of us,” he said. “For different faith communities to come together under one roof and one God is truly a blessing.”

The Right Reverend Father Christopher Calin, of the Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Virgin Protection, said the concert brings “understanding, unity and brotherhood to the East Village.”

Imam Mohammad Yousuf, of the Medina Masjid Mosque, said, “It’s a great feeling being here. I feel very comfortable inside this synagogue among people of all religions.”

Lama Dorje told the gathering, “I’m here to show kindness to others. Let’s live together and not build a wall for other people. I hope the spirit of this concert will carry us all through the year.”