Push-in robbers target hotel guests in rooms

BY GABE HERMAN | Two men are being linked to a string of robberies in Manhattan hotels over the past several months, police said.

In three incidents at different hotels, the two men each time knocked on a hotel guest’s door and then pushed their way inside the room after the person answered.

The first robbery was on Nov. 13 at the Hayden Hotel in Chelsea, at 127 W. 28th St., between Sixth and Seventh Aves. At 3 a.m., the two robbers forced their way inside a room after a 39-year-old male guest answered the door. They then said they would kill him if he didn’t give his cash and credit cards. They took the man’s ATM card and PIN number, then fled the scene.

The second incident was at the Gotham Hotel in Midtown, at 16 E. 46th St., between Fifth and Sixth Aves. On Dec. 5 at 11 p.m., the two robbers forced their way into the room of a male guest, who they physically attacked while taking his Rolex watch, before fleeing.

The most recent robbery was on the morning of Sat., Feb. 9, also in Midtown, at the Roosevelt Hotel, at 45 E. 45th St., between Madison and Vanderbilt Aves. Around 10:30 a.m., the thieves threatened a 58-year-old man with death if he didn’t hand over his property. They took $600, credit cards and a watch from him before fleeing.

One of the robbers is described by police as black with a dark complexion, 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, and between 160 and 180 pounds.

The other suspect is described as black with a light complexion, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, about 160 to 180 pounds, and with facial hair on his chin.

Police released images of the two men at Saks Fifth Ave. after the third incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.