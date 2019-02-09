Police kill man on L.E.S. after knife attack

BY GABE HERMAN | Police shot and killed a man on the Lower East Side Friday morning who was attacking his partner with a knife, officials said.

Chief of Department Terry Monahan said that two officers responded to a domestic dispute just before 7 a.m. at 227 Cherry St., in the Two Bridges area just east of the Manhattan Bridge.

The 911 call came from a 42-year-old transgender woman who said her boyfriend was trying to kill her, according to the New York Post.

Monahan said the officers met the caller, who reportedly identifies as female, at the door of the sixth-floor apartment in the affordable portion of the new One Manhattan Square development, which is being built Extell. The affordable part of the project is a separate building next to the 72-story tower.

They found the suspect, 32, in a closet. Monahan said he was “calm” as police escorted him toward the hallway.

“Suddenly,” Monahan said, “this individual broke away from the officers, grabbed a large knife from the kitchen area and ran toward the 911 caller.”

The man began stabbing his partner, and officers then shot him, ending the attack.

The officers then immediately called for an ambulance and performed CPR on the man. He was taken to Beekman Downtown Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:01 a.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was being treated for slash wounds to the right side of the face and the left shoulder, along with a puncture wound to the right shoulder. Police said the victim is in stable condition and is expected to live.

Monahan said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple, and an order of protection was in effect against the man.

He also said that both responding police officers were wearing body cameras — the footage from which he had viewed — and that the investigation is ongoing.