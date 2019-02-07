Police Blotter, Week of Feb. 7, 2019

Sixth Precinct

Dirty soap man

A 71-year-old man was arrested Mon., Jan. 28, for allegedly groping a 21-year-old woman’s breasts at Soapolgy, at 67 Eighth Ave., police said. Geoffrey Hollander, the man accused of sexual assault, reportedly claimed to be married to the woman after she reported the crime despite the two having no previous contact. Hollander was arrested at the scene.

Cashbox dash

Robert Fisher, a 25-year-old former employee of West Village Italian restaurant Casa Apicii, at 62 W. Ninth St., was apprehended Wed., Jan. 30, for allegedly robbing the place on Tues., Jul. 17, around 10:30 a.m.

The police report states that Fisher ran out of the restaurant with a cashbox containing $700, plus a credit card. Fisher later allegedly made purchases with the credit card.

McMacBook rob

A 31-year-old man was unknowingly robbed while inside the McDonald’s at 136 W. Third St. on Sat., Jan. 19, police said. The victim, who told police he was drunk at the time, fell asleep inside the fast-food joint around 10 p.m. and was woken up a half-hour later.

He discovered the next day that his $3,500 MacBook Pro and external hard drive were missing from his bag. Both items were loaned to him by his employer.

Police later arrested Anthony Verner, 30, on Wed., Jan. 30 for allegedly stealing the man’s tech goods.

Fight, phone toss

A 61-year-old Greenwich Village man was reportedly awakened by another man in his apartment yelling “Get out!” around 10 p.m. on Sun., Feb. 3.

The police report states that the two then began arguing. This allegedly escalated to the point of Jeffrey S. Kirshner, 54, striking the victim multiple times in the face. Prior to fleeing the apartment, Kirshner also allegedly threw the victim’s phone out the window, which resulted in screen damage. The victim suffered a broken tooth and a cut to his nose. Kirshner was arrested the same day.

Ninth Precinct

Armed robber

Police are searching for a mugger who allegedly attempted to rob a 28-year-old man at gunpoint near the intersection of 13th St. and Third Ave. on Thurs. Jan. 17 around 5:45 a.m.

The perpetrator is alleged to have displayed a gun and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The victim refused, and the perp reportedly then repeatedly beat him on the head before fleeing, though without the victim’s phone.

The victim suffered multiple head lacerations and was treated at Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30, last seen wearing a yellow-and-blue hooded jacket, with black pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

— Rico Burney