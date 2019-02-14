Police Blotter, Week of Feb. 14, 2019

First Precinct

Leather lover

Police are searching for a woman alleged to have robbed the clothing store Diesel’s Soho location at 135 Spring St. on Thurs., Feb. 7, around 3 p.m.

The thief is said to have walked into the store and placed three leather jackets, three T-shirts and one pair of leather pants inside a bag before running out of the establishment. The items are reportedly worth around $4,500.

The suspect is described in the police report as black with straight hair, around age 30 and about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 115 pounds.

Parka perp

Swedish outfitter Fjallraven’s flagship store on 38 Greene St. in Soho was broken into on Tues., Feb. 5, around 3:30 a.m.

After breaking through the front door, the burglar, who is described as a black man, roughly 200 pounds and 6 feet tall, tried running away with four parkas valued at $500 apiece. Police have since recovered the coats but are still looking for the thief.

Sixth Precinct

Door damager

A 37-year-old man was arraigned Thurs., Feb. 7, for allegedly causing more than $2,000 worth of property damage at Dominique Ansel Kitchen on 137 Seventh Ave., between W. 10th and Charles Sts.

The police report says that Michael Nieves walked into the restaurant, locked himself in the restroom and then proceeded to go ballistic on the door. As for why the guy decided to wreak havoc on the place’s restroom, the report quotes him saying, “I’m sorry. I could not get out.”

Nieves was arrested at the scene. He is also currently on probation for another crime and is alleged by police to be a member of the Latin Kings gang.

‘App’-rehended

Police arrested Robert Davis, 54, for allegedly stealing a 23-year-old CVS employee’s cell phone on Fri., Feb. 8, shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say Davis stole the phone from the CVS at 360 Sixth Ave., between Washington and Waverly Places, after seeing it charging unattended in the store’s photo center.

When the woman discovered her phone was missing, she immediately began tracking and forwarding its location to the police by using the “Find My iPhone” app. Cops were able to use that information to zero in on Davis and the phone Uptown in Hamilton Heights.

In addition to the iPhone, police said they also found Davis in possession of three crack pipes and marijuana. The suspect also already had an active warrant for his arrest.

‘It wasn’t swag?’

A 38-year-old West Village man who was entertaining guests at his apartment the evening of Sat., Feb. 9, discovered after everyone had left that his MacBook Pro was missing. Police later charged Edwin Torres, 46, for the theft.

Bracing bust

Police arrested Hector Meijas, 58, on Wed., Nov. 28, for stealing a package from a West Village apartment building lobby. The package was addressed to a 29-year-old resident of the building and contained $1,700 worth of Invisalign dental-braces products.

— Rico Burney

Ninth Precinct

Special (non)delivery

Police announced on Feb. 12 that they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a clothing thief who struck recently in Noho.

The robbery occurred Mon., Jan. 7, at 7 a.m., police said. A truck delivery employee, 54, told police he returned to his vehicle at 160 Crosby St., between Bleecker and E. Houston Sts., and saw that property was missing.

Surveillance video from a short time earlier showed a man leaving the back of the delivery truck toting large boxes of clothing, estimated to be worth $1,300.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, and last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.

— Gabe Herman