Police Blotter (The Villager), Week of Feb. 28, 2019

First Precinct

Shirts shoplifter

The Slowear Venezia shop at 116 Prince St. in Soho lost some pricey shirts around 6:30 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 19.

Police said security footage shows a man taking the three garments, worth a total of $1,035, off a display shelf and stuffing them inside his jacket before fleeing the store.

The suspect is described as a roughly 6-foot-tall black male with brown eyes. He was last seen carrying an orange bag and wearing a gray jacket, black sneakers and a black skullcap.

Cellular swiper

A multitasking robber reportedly struck the Versace store at 160 Mercer St. in Soho on Sun., Feb. 24, around 3:35 p.m.

Police said a woman talking on her cell phone grabbed two bags, then ran to a dark-silver car parked outside the place and fled the scene. The two bags were worth a total of $3,190.

The woman is described black Hispanic with long, black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing white sneakers and black yoga pants. An employee reports USP, VSP and VP5 as possible fragments of the vehicle’s license plate number.

Mini-leather fetish

Police are searching for three men accused of stealing $3,475 worth of goods from MCM’s Soho store at 100 Greene St. on Mon., Feb. 18, around 5:30 p.m.

The trio are believed to have taken three $725 miniature leather backpacks and two $650 leather totes before running out of the place. Police still ned to get hold of the shop’s surveillance footage to give a full description of the suspects.

Sixth Precinct

Hooked at Poisson

Police have arrested Octavio Yattah Ruiz, 23, for allegedly stealing a woman’s credit card at Le Poisson Rouge on 158 Bleeker St. and using it on the premises on Mon., Feb. 18.

The 44-year-old victim discovered her card was missing around 2 a.m. and promptly asked security to alert all employees to keep an eye peeled for the plastic. Another employee reportedly caught Ruiz using the card around 2:45 a.m. and reported him to the authorities.

Ruiz is alleged to have spent $82 at L.P.R. with the victim’s credit card that night. He was arrested at the scene.

Umbrella umbrage

A 22-year-old man was reportedly beaten with an umbrella at a Village A.T.M. machine around 1 a.m. on Sun., Feb. 24.

Police said Aisha Oglivie, 27, walked into the Chase Bank A.T.M. vestibule at 340 Sixth Ave., at W. Fourth St., as the victim was already withdrawing cash, and started an argument, which reportedly escalated to her beating him with the umbrella.

The victim suffered a small laceration under his ear and eye, as well as bruising to his face. It’s unclear what sparked the confrontation. Oglivie was arrested that night.

Le Bain bash

Cecil Lockwood, 30, was arrested Sat., Feb. 23, around 1:30 a.m. for allegedly assaulting a bouncer at Le Bain nightclub inside The Standard Hotel’s High Line location that night.

Lockwood is accused of punching the 33-year-old employee while the latter was reportedly ejecting Lockwood from the club. The punch is said to have caused the victim’s right cheek to bleed.

Stonewall scare

Two employees at the Stonewall Inn reportedly had their lives threatened on Sun., Feb. 24, around 3:30 a.m.

The police report states Tevin Evan, 23, told the workers he had a knife and gun and would kill them after he was kicked out of the bar for disorderly conduct. Police were called and Evans was arrested. No gun or knife was found on him.

Ninth Precinct

Barrier grief

There was an assault in front of 19 Bleecker St., between Elizabeth and Mott Sts., on Sun., Jan. 20, around 11:50 p.m., police said.

In the incident, a man is said to have dragged a metal police barrier across the street and slammed a woman, 26, with it across her back, causing pain and a cut.

There was no reported reason for the attack, police said.

The man fled in an unknown direction, and the woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is described as black, about age 20, with a medium build, about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and with short, dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black track-suit jacket with white stripes, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray Champion sweatpants and black sneakers.

— Rico Burney

and Gabe Burney