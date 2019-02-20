Police Blotter (The Villager), Week of Feb. 21, 2019

First Precinct

Bag nabbers

The Versace store at 160 Mercer St. in Soho reportedly had $3,190 worth of merchandise stolen around 4:40 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 13.

Police said two women acting together walked into the shop, and each concealed one of the place’s pricey bags before walking out of the store. Employees did not realize there had been a robbery until the next day when a worker conducted inventory.

The suspects are described as black and around age 25. The first woman is believed to have straight, red hair and be roughly 5-feet-6-inches tall and weigh 200 pounds. She wore tan work boots, black jeans and a blue jacket. The second woman was described as having short, black hair and was roughly 5-feet-5-inches tall and 190 pounds. She was seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and sneakers.

Denim whodunnit

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Vince clothing store, at 89 Mercer St., in Soho on Sun., Feb. 17 at 4:10 p.m. A store employee said the man stole six pairs of jeans worth a total of $1,410. The employee described the suspect as being black, weighing roughly 170 pounds and wearing black jeans, white sneakers and a red sweatshirt at the time of the incident. Police are hoping video surveillance may reveal more about the robbery. However, the person with access to the video is out of town until March 2.

Sixth Precinct

‘Mugger No. 2’

Police have collared the second man they believe participated in a mugging on Bleeker St. back on Sat., Nov. 10.

Mikal White, 21, was arrested Mon., Feb. 11, for allegedly robbing two men, ages 29 and 30, as they were walking west on the south side of Bleeker St. between Sullivan and MacDougal Sts. The other purported perp, Kahron Robinson, 21, was arrested Wed., Dec. 19.

White and Robinson allegedly tackled the two men to the ground, then stole their wallets and cell phones. One of the victims tried escaping but was told by his attacker, “I will shoot you.” The victims did not report having a gun pointed at them. Police did not find a weapon on either man at the time of their arrests.

One of the victims reported multiple transactions on his credit card afterward. Neither victim reported any serious injuries.

Josie 2 on 1

Police said an argument in front of Josie Woods Pub, at 11 Waverly Place, turned physical on Sun., Feb. 10, around 2:30 a.m.

According to the report, the victim, 20, got into a verbal dispute with two unidentified individuals that escalated to the point where the pair pushed him to the ground and punched him repeatedly. The punchy perps then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

E.M.S. medics responded and transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The first suspect is described as white, in his 20s to 30s, and last seen wearing a T-shirt and long pants. The second man is described as black, also in his 20s to 30s, with dreadlocks or braided hair, last seen wearing a long-sleeve jacket and long pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

To ‘Catch’ a thief

Police arrested a man on Wed., Feb. 13 for allegedly stealing a wallet on Sun., Jan. 20, from Catch N.Y.C. seafood restaurant, at 21 Ninth Ave., between Little W. 12th and W. 13th Sts., in the Meatpacking District.

The victim, 55, was unaware the wallet was missing until she received a fraud alert from American Express around 6:20 p.m. while still eating at the restaurant.

Security footage showed her wallet falling from the table to the floor at one point during dinner. Charges totaling around $8,000 were made in the short time between her wallet being taken and the call from Amex.

Police arrested Daniel Gatson, 21.

Hypo-local crime

A man’s reaction to being accused of petty theft at the Union Square Burlington Coat Factory reportedly bumped the charges against him up to felony status.

Police said Shawn McCoy, 42, tried to assault a store employee between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 13, after being detained for allegedly trying to steal from the place.

McCoy reportedly swung a hypodermic needle toward the employee, 34, while yelling, “I have H.I.V.!” and “I need to get out of here!”

The employee, who told cops he feared for his safety, tackled McCoy to subdue him until police arrived.

Meatpacking rage

Justin Bullock, 22, was arrested Sat., Feb. 16, for allegedly punching and shattering the windows outside the former Bill’s Bar and Burger, at the corner of Ninth Ave. and W. 13th St., in the Meatpacking District.

Bullock is accused by the owner of causing more than $250 in damage. He already had an active arrest warrant at the time of his arrest.

Ninth Precinct

Senior roughed up

An elderly man was robbed and injured in an attack in Noho at Broadway and E. Ninth St. on Mon., Feb. 11, police said.

At 5 p.m., in front of 771 Broadway, a man reportedly approached the victim, 77, and pushed him to the ground. The robber then grabbed $900 in cash from the fallen man and fled south on Broadway.

The victim suffered a broken wrist and a broken rib, and was taken to Cornell Hospital for treatment.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as Hispanic, 40 to 45 years old, 5-feet-5-inches tall and last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Rico Burney,

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson