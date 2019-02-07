Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of Feb. 7, 2019

20th Precinct

She cleaned up

A woman hired to clean an Upper West Side apartment cleaned up with $3,225 worth of clothing on Jan 27.

According to police, the owner of the apartment at 137 W. 71st St. had a membership with Handy, an online marketplace for residential cleaning and handyman services.

The victim left the cleaning woman alone in her apartment at 10:30 a.m. and when she returned at 4 p.m. discovered her home in disarray and the cleaning woman gone.

She told officers from the 20th Precinct that two expensive winter coats, a facial cream, sweatshirt, sweatpants, custom whiskey glass and a bottle of Kilchoman Scotch whiskey had been taken.

Police are still searching for the swindling house cleaner.

Whiskey burglar

A bottle of whiskey along with $500 was stolen from Caledonia bar, at 424 Amsterdam Ave., on Fri., Jan 25, at 4:42 a.m.

According to police, an unidentified white man broke into the whiskey bar through the front door. The robber then went behind the counter and took money from the cash register. Before he fled, he then turned around and grabbed a bottle of whiskey for good measure. Police are unsure what kind he took.

Cops are still looking for the thief.

— Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

19th Precinct

‘PIN, or I’ll kill you’

There was a robbery in front of 332 E. 88th St., between First and Second Aves., on Wed., Jan. 30, around 1 a.m., police said.

A male victim, 62, said that while walking home, a man grabbed him from behind and put him in a chokehold. A second man then went in front of him.

Both of the men went through the victim’s pockets and took items, including 13 Amex Reward cards, two credit cards, two MetroCards and other items.

One of the muggers allegedly told the victim, “Shut up. If you talk, I’m going to kill you.” He also said, “What’s the pin? If it’s the wrong pin, I’ll kill you.” There has been one arrest in the case. Isiah McLaurin, 21, was arrested Jan. 30 for felony robbery.

Fashion victim

There was a shoplifting incident at the Mackage clothing store at 814 Madison Ave., between E. 68th and E. 69th Sts., on Mon., Jan. 28, at 1:30 p.m., police said. An employee said three guys entered the place and asked for various sizes of jackets. Two of the males then distracted the staff while the third took two jackets from a stand and went into a fitting room.

When the guy emerged from the fitting room, he only had one jacket in his hand, which he put back on the stand. He then left the store.

A review of CCTV showed the suspect leaving the room with the one jacket and his backpack enlarged. The suspect fled north on Madison Ave. and his two sidekicks fled south. The jacket was a black and pink RENA women’s coat valued at $1,150.

The thief, wanted for felony grand larceny, is described as black, 16 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 120 pounds.

Catalytic crime

A woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her car, according to a police report. The victim, 63, parked her 2005 Honda Element at E. 89th St. and York Ave., at 3 p.m. on Thurs., Jan. 24, she said. She returned to the car on Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m., and saw the converter was taken. She said she was the victim of the same crime this past October, and said the converter’s value was $3,000. The case remains open.

— Gabe Herman