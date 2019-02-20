Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of Feb. 21, 2019

Fresh thief

A woman getting lunch suddenly realized she had no way to pay for her meal after discovering her wallet had been stolen.

At 2:14 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 12., the 33-year-old woman reported her wallet missing after trying to pay for food at a Fresh & Co., at 127 E. 60th St.

The thief took the victim’s two Chase Sapphire cards, a Bank of America debit card, driver’s license, $14 Gap certificate, $300 Bloomingdale gift card, three buybuy Baby gift cards worth $200 and a Capital One card.

According to police, once the pickpocket snatched the wallet, he treated himself to some soup at the deli before purchasing a $1,442 Louis Vuitton bag with one of the Chase cards.

After his lunch and shopping spree, the thief used the second Chase card to buy a cup of coffee at the Starbucks at 1021 Third Ave.

Officers from the 19th Precinct were able to identify a possible suspect, described as a black male standing about 5-foot-10-inches tall, via security footage at Bloomingdale Louis Vuitton.

Bad movie

A night out at the movies turned out to be not much fun when a Manhattan woman’s wallet was stolen while she sat in the theater.

The 77-year-old was walking out of the AMC Orpheum 7, at 1538 Third Ave, at E. 86th St., when she noticed that her purse felt lighter.

According to police, the victim noticed that her wallet and cell phone were missing from her bag. The moviegoer eventually found her purse and wallet in the theater, but all of her cards had been taken out of the wallet.

Missing from the wallet were a $100 card, a MetroCard, a DMV photo ID card, a blank check and a Bank of America debit card, which was used to purchase $433 worth of goods at a Best Buy store.

Police sources said that a few other patrons have reported things stolen while at this AMC Orpheum.

Church theft

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for robbing an Upper East Side Catholic church.

At 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, an unidentified man entered St. Monica’s Church, at 413 E. 79th St., and took four brass candlestick holders and placed them inside a suitcase.

He then exited the house of worship and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

The candlestick holders are worth about $3,000 each.

Surveillance footage from inside the church shows the thief wearing all-dark clothing. Police describe the crook as between the ages of 40 and 50.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Attempted rape

There was an attempted rape this past Sun., Feb. 17, in Midtown, according to a police report.

Around 8:05 p.m., a 21-year-old woman met a man around E. 45 St. and Vanderbilt Ave. They then entered a residence, police said, and once inside, the man displayed a knife and tried to sexually assault the woman. She fought the attacker and suffered minor injuries, after which the man fled in an unknown direction.

Surveillance video was provided by the police. The man is described as Asian/Pacific with medium complexion, about 18 to 25 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and black facial hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

and Gabe Herman