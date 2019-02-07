Police Blotter (Downtown Express), Week of Feb. 7, 2019

First Precinct

Grand glass attack

A patron of the Soho Grand Hotel was smashed with a glass wielded by an unidentified man at 11:15 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 2, leaving him with minor cuts in the ear and neck, police said.

A witness reported to police at the scene that she heard the assailant shout, “I hit him with the glass!” before fleeing on foot toward Grand St.

Police canvassed the area in search of the assailant without success.

Police are unsure of a possible motive.

Cab cad

A yellow cab driver took off with a Flushing man’s possessions at 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Greenwich St., police said.

According to cops, the driver grabbed the victim’s iPhone 6 Plus and drove off.

The search for the stolen cell phone continues despite police having a medallion number for the vehicle.

Polo belt bandit

About $1,650 worth of clothing was reportedly stolen from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at 109 Prince St.

According to police, an unidentified white guy came into the store, then began picking up items from the display racks and concealing them underneath his jacket. The thief then exited the place and ran off in unknown direction with three belts, each worth $550, in hand.

Truck thievery

Police are looking for a man wanted for stealing a package out of a UPS truck parked outside of 459 Broome St.

The unidentified thief was seen exiting a gray Honda Pilot and then taking a small package out of the back of an open UPS truck at 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 28. After grabbing the goods, the thief then got back in his vehicle and headed north on Greene St.

The Hondra driver was last seen wearing a white jogging jacket and a blue baseball cap. Witnesses told the police he also had a beard.

Gap grabbers

A total of $1,049 worth of merchandise was reportedly shoplifted from the Gap at 172 Broadway on Sun., Feb. 3, at 4:56 p.m.

According to police, three unidentified perps ran out the Gap in an unknown direction with a combined 15 sweaters in hand.

The first of the trio is described as last wearing a waist-length blue jacket, black skullcap and black sneakers.

The second thief is described by police as a black man last seen wearing a waist-length black jacket, blue skullcap and blue sneakers.

And the third Gap robber is also described as a black man, last seen wearing a white jogging jacket, black sneakers and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

— Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech