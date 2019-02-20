Police Blotter (Downtown Express), Week of Feb. 21, 2019

First Precinct

XS’ive grab

A 30-year-old woman walking north on Church St. had her $1,200 iPhone XS snatched right out of her hand near the northwest corner of Reade and Church Sts. around 6:35 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 13, police said.

The thief is described as being a black male with short hair braids, and standing around 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Cr-‘A’-zy slashing

A 31-year-old man was slashed on the Brooklyn-bound A train platform at the Fulton St. station around 1 a.m. on Tues., Feb. 5, police said.

The slasher reportedly began arguing with the victim after the latter accidentally bumped into a woman on the platform. This eventually led to Tyrik Webster, 18, allegedly pulling out a green razor and slashing the other man’s right cheek.

Webster was arrested later that day for the incident.

Cologne caper

The Abercrombie and Fitch store at 199 Water St. was robbed Sun., Feb. 10, around 1:45 p.m. when two women reportedly stole 14 bottles of cologne.

Police said the pair stashed a total of $1,544 worth of cologne inside brown paper bags before walking out of the store.

The first woman is described as black with short, straight black hair and wearing blue jeans, brown shoes and a brown coat.

The second suspect is described being black with straight hair and wearing all black.

Apple pickin’

There was a robbery at the World Trade Center Apple Store around 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 16, but police were able to recover the goods.

Police said a man and a woman walked into the place and removed two iPhone XS Maxes that were on display on the first floor, then fled toward Brookfield Place.

Officers were able to recover the two iPhones, valued at $1,100 a piece, but not the robbers.

The male suspect is described as black and roughly 30 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 215 pounds with short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, red track pants, black sneakers and sunglasses.

His female sidekick is believed to be a black and also roughly 30 years old, 5-feet-5-inches tall with black hair.

Card switcheroo

A 22-year-old man told police that a driver who was taking him to M1-5 Lounge at 52 Walker St. in Tribeca on Jan. 20 swapped his debit card with someone else’s.

After dropping his fare’s TD Bank debit card, the driver reportedly handed him back a different TD Bank card. The passenger did not realize the card had another name on it until it was declined at M1-5. He also reported that $700 worth of unauthorized charges were made on his card prior to his canceling it.

Rico Burney