Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of Feb. 7, 2019

Bad Dream

There was an assault at the Dream Hotel in the early hours on Sat., Feb. 2, according to police. Around 3 a.m., inside a room in the hotel at 355 W. 16th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., one woman pushed another, 20, to the ground. The attacker, who was reportedly a stranger, then pulled the victim’s hair and punched her in the face, causing a minor cut to the victim, with bleeding and substantial pain.

The victim refused medical treatment from E.M.S. at the scene.

Taryn McCleary, 21, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Just the facts?

A man made several false reports against a nightclub manager in the early hours of Sat., Feb. 2, police said. A guy at “The Lately” nightclub, at 357 W. 16th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., accused the manager of pulling a gun and knife on him.

Officers were at the scene, but said none of that happened. The accuser was seen arguing with the manager before making the allegations. The accuser was advised to leave the area, but he refused and kept calling 911 and making false reports, police said.

The man eventually left and went to the 10th Precinct stationhouse, at 230 W. 20th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., to make another report. An officer at the precinct saw the guy recording a phone call he was making, and told him he couldn’t record. The officer asked him to turn off the recording or leave. The man refused.

Mark Whyte, 39, was arrested for a false report incident, a misdemeanor.

Mattress mayhem

An argument between a mother and daughter turned into a threatening situation inside an apartment at 351 W. 18th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., according to a police report. On Thurs., Jan. 31, around 2 p.m., a woman said she got into an argument with her daughter over returning a bed to a Target store. When the daughter refused to return the bed, the mother asked for her cell phone. When the daughter refused to give it to her, her mom pulled out a kitchen knife and pointed it at her. Valene Maxwell, 33, was arrested Feb. 1 for misdemeanor menacing.

Charged up

There was a shoplifting incident at an AT&T store, on Wed., Jan. 30, around 8 p.m., police said. On that day and at that time, two unknown people allegedly took three chargers from a display at 225 W. 23rd St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves.

The items included two Mophie power stations and a Pure Gear portable charger. The total value of all three was $128. The two robbers hid the items and then left the store.

No description of the perp pair was given and the items have not been recovered.

— Gabe Herman