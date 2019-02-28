Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of Feb. 28, 2019

10th Precinct

Radiating anger

An employee was assaulted last week at the Chelsea Diagnostic Radiology office, at 230 W. 17th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., police said.

On Fri., Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., a male employee said he got into an argument with his supervisor, who then allegedly pushed him to the ground. The victim claimed substantial pain in his right shoulder, causing him to go to an urgent-care facility the next day.

The male supervisor, Francois Rowe, is wanted for misdemeanor assault, police said.

Club clobberers

There was an assault in front of a public housing building at 421 W. 17th St., between Ninth and 10th Aves., last Saturday, according to police.

A woman, 38, told police that on Feb. 23, at 5 a.m., she was walking home, going east toward Ninth Ave., when two women pushed her to the ground. One reportedly kicked her in the back and the other pulled her hair. The victim said she had slight neck pain and refused medical treatment.

This incident reportedly escalated from an earlier dispute in the coat-check area at the nightclub 1 Oak, at 453 W. 17th St. Police said both perps frequent the nightclub.

The two women wanted for attempted assault are both described as black and 5-feet-4-inches tall.

Sparring spouses

A domestic dispute inside a Chelsea apartment led to the arrest of both the husband and wife, according to a police report.

On Sat., Feb. 23, around 2:30 a.m., a man, 60, and his wife, 44, got into an argument, which became a physical fight, inside the apartment, at 365 W. 28th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves. The woman wound up punching the man in the nose, causing bleeding and pain.

The husband was treated at the scene. In the same incident, the husband placed his hand around the woman’s neck, cutting off air and blood circulation, and also hit her in the face with an open hand, according to cops.

The woman did not lose consciousness and also refused medical treatment at the scene. Trevor Johnston was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. Patricia Frue was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

‘Hit’-and-run

There was an assault on Seventh Ave. after a road-rage incident on Sat., Feb. 23, around 4:15 p.m., police said.

A woman, 21, said that, at the corner of Seventh and W. 28th St., she got into a road-rage incident with a male passenger in another vehicle. The man then approached her car and punched her in the face, causing bruising to the right eye, she said. The man then fled on foot westbound on W. 28th St.

The car the suspect was in had the New Jersey license plate A35 GKS. The suspect, who is wanted for misdemeanor assault, is described as black, age 25, and 5-feet-11-inches tall.

Gabe Herman