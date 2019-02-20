Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of Feb. 21, 2019

10th Precinct

Gourmet groper

A man groped a woman inside Adam’s Market Place, a gourmet grocery and deli at 197 Eighth Ave., at W. 20th St., on Thurs., Feb. 14, police said.

Around 2:40 p.m., the man reportedly approached the 23-year-old victim from behind and grabbed her buttocks while she sat on a stool. But she shoved the guy away from her and store employees forced him to leave. He was last seen walking north on Eighth Ave.

The suspect is described as light complexioned, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 180 pounds, and last seen wearing a black coat, a white hooded sweater, a gray scarf, blue jeans, tan work boots and carrying a black backpack.

Not Playing

A woman told police she was assaulted inside the Playboy Club, at 512 W. 42nd St., between 10th and 11th Aves., on the evening of Mon., Feb. 11, police said.

According to the report, around 9:30 p.m., the victim, 30, got into an argument with two other women who she did not know and who then began slugging her in her body. The woman suffered bruising and pain to her right shoulder.

One of the attackers was identified as Donna Lombardi, and the other only had the first name given as Tatania.

PH-D perp

A man told police he was assaulted inside PH-D Lounge nightclub at 355 W. 16th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., on Sat., Feb. 16.

The incident happened at 3:20 a.m. According to police, the victim, 23, said another man punched him in the face for unknown reasons. He sustained pain, swelling and a cut to his upper lip. He refused medical treatment at the scene from E.M.S.

Footage of the incident was available, and the same day, Joey Dervishi, 23, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Ex’s threats

A man, 42, said he received threatening phone calls while he was at work from his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

On the morning of Mon., Feb. 4, at 533 Ninth Ave., between W. 39th and W. 40th Sts., the victim said he got multiple messages on his cell phone from his ex, threatening to kill him. He said he met the woman on the online dating site POF.

The woman, who is wanted for aggravated assault, is only identified by the first name Judith, is reportedly age 36, stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

iNside iPhone job?

There was a cell-phone theft in an office at 450 W. 31st St., between Ninth and Tenth Aves., earlier this month, police said.

According to police, on Fri., Feb. 1, around 8 p.m., a female employee, 33, left an iPhone XR on a desk at the location. When she returned to the office, the phone — which was for business but under her name — was missing. The woman said several people had access to the office.

The phone, valued at $817, was later traced to a park in the Bronx before service was shut off by T-Mobile. The case remains open.

CitiRobber

There was an attempted bank robbery inside a Citibank branch at 401 W. 42nd St., at Ninth Ave., last Friday, according to police.

On Feb. 15, at 11:30 a.m., a man reportedly approached a female bank teller and passed her a note demanding money. The bank teller did not comply and walked away. The man then left the bank and was last seen fleeing north on Ninth Ave.

Police described the man wanted for attempted robbery as Asian or Hispanic, 50 to 55 years old, with a light complexion, weighing 200 pounds, with a medium build, and about 5-feet-8-inches tall. He had gray hair and a gray goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, eyeglasses, a light blue polo shirt with black and white vertical stripes, a black beret, black jeans and brown shoes.

17th Precinct

Truck kills teacher

A young teacher died after being hit by a fuel delivery truck at the intersection of E. 37th St. and Third Ave. on Fri., Feb. 15, police said.

Police responded just before 6 a.m. to a 911 call and found the 27-year-old lying in the street with trauma to the body. E.M.S. medics responded to the scene and pronounced her dead at the spot.

The victim was identified by police as Sarah Foster, 27, a resident of E. 36th St. The New York Post reported that she taught in Westchester. The paper said that, according to police sources and witnesses, she was wearing earphones, had her hood up and was pulling a small suitcase when the truck struck her.

An investigation determined she was trying to cross E. 37th St. when she was hit by the truck, which was trying to turn onto the eastbound street from Third Ave.

The driver remained at the scene. He was identified by police as Steven McDermott, 51, of Brooklyn. He was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care.

Midtown North

Lost Brit found

A British tourist with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing in Midtown on Thurs., Feb. 14, was found safe two days later, according to police.

John Tench, 67, from Northumberland, England, was last seen in the evening at 1567 Broadway, a couple of blocks of the Hilton Garden Inn at 790 Eighth Ave., near W. 48 St., where he was staying.

He was found on Saturday around 1 a.m. inside the subway station at 110th St./Central Park, according to the Post. Police said he was found in good condition.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson