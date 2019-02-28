New jack city: U.E.S. car stripped of wheels

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A car was left on cinder blocks over the weekend on the Upper East Side, something uncommon for the neighborhood, according to police at the 19th Precinct.

A local resident said he parked his Honda Accord in front of 421 E. 78th St., between First and York Aves., on the night of Mon., Feb. 18, and then went to work.

When he returned to the spot around 7:20 a.m. the next morning, he found his car propped up on four cinder blocks with its four Michelin tires, rims, hubcaps and lug nuts gone, all worth a combined $2,958.

According to police, a woman walking her dog at about 3:30 that morning said that she saw two men “jacking” the vehicle’s tires.

In a tweet about the incident, the 19th Precinct urged locals: “We strongly suggest using wheel locks on all tires, including any exposed spares.”