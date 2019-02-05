N.Y.U. opens first fully halal dining hall

BY GABE HERMAN | New York University has opened its first dining hall that is completely halal, meaning in accordance with Islamic dietary rules.

On Jan. 27, Lipton Dining Hall, at 33 Washington Square West, at Washington Place, became the “first fully dedicated residential dining location at a major university in North America certified at the highest level of Halal through Halal Food Standards Alliance of America (HFSAA),” according to an announcement by the Islamic Center at N.Y.U.

The same halal certification group, HFSAA, also monitors two other N.Y.U. dining halls at their halal sections. One is Kimmel Market Place, at 60 Washington Square South, and the other is Jasper Kane Café, at 6 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn.

HFSAA monitors all foods and ingredients to make sure there are no prohibited foods or ingredients, such as alcohol or pork. The organization also does ritual cleansing of food sites, provides training for staff and regular audits of facilities, and has on-site supervisors.

The Lipton Dining Hall serves buffet-style meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It also has a small convenience store that only sells items that are halal-certified.

“The Lipton Dining Hall is a milestone for our community,” said the imam of ICNYU, Khalid Latif, in the announcement. “I personally had the privilege of attending a soft launch of the hall…and aside from amazing food, the space itself is set up beautifully.”

Latif added, “Our hope at the IC is to continue to grow and build accommodations such as these so that we can better meet the diverse needs our community.”

Along with more halal dining options at N.Y.U., there are a growing number of halal food options in neighboring Greenwich Village.

Of course there are halal food carts: Fifty-seven percent of the city’s food vendors are Muslim, according to Muslims for American Progress. And just on MacDougal St. between Bleecker and W. Third Sts., there is Kati Roll Company, Mint Masala and Burgers by Honest Chops. The burger place was co-founded by Imam Latif, along with its sister shop Honest Chops Butchery in the East Village.