Mint Masala a fresh Indian option on MacDougal

BY GABE HERMAN | Mint Masala is among the growing number of halal restaurants in Greenwich Village, and its delicious food is great for any and all who happen to love good Indian food.

Located at 95 MacDougal St., between Bleecker and W. Third Sts., it opened in summer 2014 as Mirch Masala, and recently changed its name to Mint Masala.

All of the food is freshly prepared in house, and the extensive menu includes a section of dosa, which is a type of pancake; appetizers that include several varieties of samosas; and many tandoori dishes, curry dishes and naan breads.

Entrees range from about $11 to $25. There are also lunch specials offered every day, including the poultry option (which is chicken tikka masala), a vegetable side and basmati rice for $10.95. Not only is it delicious but it’s enough food for two meals.

In keeping with the “mint” in the restaurant’s name, a fresh mint leaf as a garnish is included with every dish.

“Hoping that the goodness of the mint will be beneficial to your health!” the restaurant’s Web site says.

Mint Masala is generally a hit with online reviewers, with one recent Yelp poster saying, “Dosa masala was amazing along with the dips. Small restaurant. Great service. We went late and it was quiet. Perfect place for conversation and time to savor each bite.”

Mint Masala only has five tables, which are set up in a row in its narrow space. It can get full during lunch and dinner times but often there is at least some seating available. Delivery is available through several sites, including Seamless and DoorDash. More information can be found at www.masalamac.com.