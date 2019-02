Marching for peace as history repeats

Japanese Americans who were held in U.S. internment camps during World War II, their children and supporters joined the annual Silent Peace Walk, also known as the Awareness Protest, earlier this month.

Dressed in 1940s-style clothing, with some of them toting vintage luggage that they or their parents took into the camps, they marched from Madison Square to Union Square.

The silent vigil drew parallels between the forced removal of Japanese Americans to internment camps and what is currently happening to Muslim and immigrant communities in New York City and across the country today.

The previous day, Feb. 18, marked the 77th anniversary of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.