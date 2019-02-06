Manhattan Happenings, Week of Feb. 7, 2019

COMMUNITY

“Building the Garden”: Calling all gardeners! Join members of the New York Parks Department’s Parks Greenthumb program for a session to learn how to build connections with elected officials so they will allocate capital funding for your community garden. Tues., Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Arsenal, the Parks Department headquarters, third-floor gallery, at 830 Fifth Ave. Free.

HISTORY

Jewish Women’s Arrival on the Lower East Side: Lucy Shahar, a retired intercultural facilitator and consultant, explores the lives of Jewish women settling on the Lower East Side between 1870 and 1914 and the challenges they faced. She’ll use memoirs, letters and other historical documents to shed light on the women and their experiences. The session is part of a larger series titled, “Ambition, Activism and Adaptation,” that explores different aspects of these women’s lives each Wednesday between Feb. 6 and Feb. 27 at the Museum at Eldridge St., at 12 Eldridge St. The “Arrival” session will be on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 for one session and $65 for a four-session bundle.

“When Paris Sizzled”: Author and historian Mary McAuliffe discusses her book “When Paris Sizzled,” which details the experiences of public figures, such as Coco Chanel, Ernest Hemingway and Josephine Baker, in 1920s Paris. Wed., Feb 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the Yorkville Library’s children’s room, at 222 E. 79th St. Free.

MOVIES

“Loving Vincent:” The innovative animated film “Loving Vincent” tells the story of Vincent van Gogh’s last days. The film pays tribute to the artist not only through its narrative but also through the fact that it is animated entirely by oil paintings. Screening at the 58th St. Library’s community meeting room, at 127 E. 58th St., on Fri., Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. Running time is 95 minutes. Free.

“Traces of the Trade:” Documentarian Katrina Browne explores the North’s involvement in the American slave trade. She was inspired to make the film after discovering her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in American history. Screening at Judson Memorial Church, at 55 Washington Square South, Sun., Feb. 10, at 12 p.m. Running time is two hours. Free.

MUSIC

“Remembering Jonas”: The life of Jonas Mekas — filmmaker, film critic and early champion of American experimental cinema — who died Jan. 23 at age 96, will be celebrated Thurs., Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. at City Winery, at 155 Varick St. Performers honoring the legacy of the late co-founder of the Anthology Film Archives and former Village Voice critic will include John Zorn, Richard Barone, Lee Ronaldo of Sonic Youth fame, David Amram and Glenn Mercer of The Feelies, among others. Ticket prices range from $20 to 50. All proceeds will be donated to the Anthology Film Archives. Tickets are available at https://t.co/KiSpUqhpAB.

Suss, plus Drums & Drones: Suss, the self-described “ambient country” super-group that includes former members of Rubber Rodeo and the B-52’s, will be performing on Fri., Feb. 15, at the Mercury Lounge, at 217 E. Houston St., at 6:30 p.m. Drums & Drones — Yeah Yeah Yeahs drummer Brian Chase’s solo project — will be opening. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased at https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1809414?utm_medium=api.

RECREATION

“Be My Valentine Dance Night”: A free dance class by the Strictly Tango NYC Dance School will be held Fri, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Chelsea Recreation Center, at 430 W. 25th St. Attendees can come with a partner or be paired with one at the class. Additional free classes will also be offered every Wednesday between Feb. 13 and May 12. Must RSVP by 4 p.m. the day of each class due to limited space. To RSVP or find out more information, call 212-048-0243.

THEATER

“beep boop” is a dark, comedic take on being lonely in the age of social media. The show, starring physical comedian Richard Saudek (“Balls”), composed by Jesse Novak (“BoJack Horseman”) and directed by Wes Gantom (“Eager to Lose”), bills itself as a multimedia clown show so meaningless, it’s meaningful. Playing at the 14th St. Y, at 344 E. 14th St., at 7:30. p.m., Feb. 6-9 and Feb. 12-16 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17. Tickets are $35. The show runs 65 minutes. Tickets are available at https://14streety.secure.force.com/ticket#details_a0S1R000008xDGGUA2.

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Community Board 5 meets at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 14, in Xavier High School, 30 W. 16th St., second-floor library.

Community Board 6 meets at 7 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 13, at N.Y.U. School of Dentistry, 433 First Ave., Room 220.

PRECINCT COUNCIL MEETING

Seventh Precinct Community Council meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 13, at 19½ Pitt St.