Manhattan Happenings, Week of Feb. 28, 2019

BY RICO BURNEY AND ROSE ADAMS |

COMMUNITY

L-Project Open House: The M.T.A. and Department of Transportation are holding two open houses in Manhattan, at which residents can meet one on one with agency representatives to ask questions about the L-train “slowdown” alternative-service plans and other upcoming changes to L-train stations and 14th St. The first open house will be on Thurs., March 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Bernard Church, at 328 W. 14th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves. The second one will be held Mon., April 8, at the 14th St. Y from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marijuana Legalization Forum: Join Assemblymembers Harvey Epstein and Richard Gottfried, state Senators Brad Hoylman and Liz Krueger and Councilmembers Keith Powers and Carlina Rivera on Sun., March 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., for a discussion on legalizing marijuana in New York, which appears likely to get a vote in Albany later this year. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about legalization with key lawmakers pushing for the vote. The event will be held at Boys & Girls Republic, at 888 E. Sixth St., between Avenue D and the F.D.R. Drive. To RSVP, call 212-979-9696 or e-mail [email protected].

KIDS

First Saturdays for Families: Families can take advantage of free admission to the New Museum, at 235 Bowery, on Sat., March 2, at 10 a.m. Drawing inspiration from the Museum’s exhibition “Jeffrey Gibson: The Anthropophagic Effect,” children can get creative by weaving together their own sculptural forms from natural and other materials. Recommended for ages 4 to 12. All children free. Two adults free per family. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/2Vn0DEY.

Children’s International Film Festival: Now in its 22nd year, the Children’s International Film Festival screens the best feature films and shorts for children ages 3 to 18. The program runs through the first two weekends in March in theaters across Manhattan — and the shorts programs are not to miss. To view the full schedule, locations and ticket prices, visit https://nyicff.org/2019-schedule/.

TALKS

On Air Fest: Giants of the podcasting industry will host three days of talks, installations and listening parties in Williamsburg this week. The star-studded lineup includes Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad, writer Roxane Gay, U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith and many more. The On Air Fest happens from Fri., March 1, at 9 a.m., through Sun., March 3, at the Wythe Hotel, 80 Wythe Ave., in Brooklyn. Full-day passes $79. For more information, visit http://onairfest.com/ .

PEN Out Loud: Layli Long Soldier and Claudia Rankine: Layli Long Soldier, the author of the poetry collection “WHEREAS,” and Claudia Rankine, an essayist, poet, playwright and 2016 MacArthur Fellow, will read excerpts of their work and speak on their literary craft on Fri., March 1, at 7 p.m. at the The New School, Tishman Auditorium, 66 W. 12th St. Tickets are $20. To buy tickets, visit https://pen.org/event/pen-out-loud-layli-long-soldier-claudia-rankine/

“Why religion? A personal story”: Elaine Pagels, a religious historian and a recipient of the Rockefeller, MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, will discuss how religious traditions shape our interpersonal relationships and our experience of hardship today. The talk is on Thurs., March 7, at 6:30 p.m., at the New York Society Library, 53 E. 79th St. Tickets $15. For more information, visit https://www.nysoclib.org/events/elaine-pagels-why-religion-personal-story

FILMS

“The Marva Collins Story,” which follows the life of the titular Chicago teacher and education activist as she fights to make a difference in the lives of poor children who have little hope for their futures, will screen at the Mid-Manhattan Library at 42nd St.’s program room on Fri., March 1, at 2 p.m. The flick is part of the library’s bimonthly Caribbean Connections program, highlighting the contributions of Caribbean people around the world. The 1981 movie starts Cicely Tyson and Morgan Freeman and runs 100 minutes. Free.

“William Fox Presents” at MoMA: MoMA will screen its second round of restored rare films from the Fox Studio from March 1 to March 26. First up is “Street Angel” (1928), a movie about a young woman who becomes the model for a fateful portrait. Janet Gaynor, who plays the protagonist, won the first Oscar for Best Actress for the role. “Street Angel” will screen Fri., March 1, at 7:30 p.m at the Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St. Museum tickets $25 for adults, $14 for students and $18 for seniors.

MUSIC

“Carpe Diem!”: The Ember Ensemble and Encore Creativity for Older Adults Chorale will perform songs that celebrate older age and the opportunities for social engagement that come with it on Sat., March 2, at 7 p.m. at St. John’s in the Village Episcopal Church, at 218 W. 11th St. (at Waverly Place). Tickets $20; $25 at the door. Seniors/students $15; children 18 and under are free of charge. For more information go to www.EmberEnsemble.org

Women’s Jazz Festival: The annual Schomburg Center Jazz Festival, in honor of Women’s History Month, kicks off Mon., March 4, with “Dear Nina,” featuring Drea d’Nur and a six-piece string ensemble by Rootstock Republic paying tribute to Nina Simone. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Boulevard. Tickets $35, Schomburg Society Members $25. For more information, visit https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/03/04/2019-womens-jazz-festival-week-1-dear-nina

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Wed., March 6, at the Hudson Guild Elliot Center, 441 W. 26th St., Dan Carpenter Room A/B.

Community Board 7 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tues., March 5, at Goddard Riverside Center, 593 Columbus Ave.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

19th Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on Wed., March 27, at 153 E. 67th St.