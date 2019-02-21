Manhattan Happenings, Week of Feb. 21, 2019

BY RICO BURNEY AND ROSE ADAMS |

ART

Kerri Scharlin, “In Her Studio”: Bold lines and blocks of color shape Kerri Scharlin’s abstract paintings. Scharlin’s work depicts women in their art studios, celebrating women artist’s growing visibility. The show runs from Sat., Feb. 23, to March 24 at New Release Gallery in Chinatown, 60 Mulberry St. Gallery hours run from Fri. to Sun., noon to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Artist Talk: Wendy Red Star: Wendy Red Star discusses her work in the Brooklyn Museum exhibition, “Half the Picture: A Feminist Look at the Collection.” Red Star’s art explores the relationship between her Native American heritage and colonialism through photography, sculpture, video, fibers art, and performance. Sun., Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m, at the Brooklyn Museum, 4th floor, 200 Eastern Parkway. Tickets are $16 and include Museum general admission; $14 for members.

MUSIC

The Ace of Cups never achieved the fame of the groups the performed alongside, such as The Band, Grateful Dead and Jimi Hendrix, The Band and The Grateful Dead, due to not recording an an album in their first incarnation. However, the all-female San Francisco-based rock band from the Sixties have recently reformed and finally have an album to their name featuring collaborators like Bob Weir and Taj Mahal. The band will be playing The Mercury Lounge at 217 E. Houston St. on Tues., Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. More information and advanced tickets are available here.

Ecstatic Music Festival: Irreversible Entanglements, Amina Claudine Myers & Nicole Mitchell: The Ecstatic Music Festival, which showcases the work of trailblazing artists, has been hailed as “a who’s who of the music scene.” (WQXR) Its third installation features Amina Claudine Myers (pianist/vocalist/improviser), Nicole Mitchell (jazz flutist and composer) and Irreversible Entanglements poet, Camae Ayewa who will premier a collaborative piece. Thurs., Feb 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25; students $15. For more information, click here.

FILM

Athena Film Festival: The Barnard College Film Festival, now in its fifth year, honors documentaries, feature films, and shorts about resilient women. This year’s selection includes “Rafiki,” a film about two Kenyan women who fall in love, and “On Her Shoulders,” a documentary about ISIS survivor and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Nadia Murad. Thurs, Feb 28, to March 3 at Barnard College. Screening locations and individual ticket prices vary. For more information and the festival’s full schedule, click here.

“I Am Not Your Negro,” the 2017 documentary based on an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, will be screening at 2 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 23, at the St. Agnes Library at 444 Amsterdam Ave., between W. 82nd and 83rdSts. Free.

The New York International Children’s Film Festival returns Fri., Feb. 22, for four weekends of thoughtful and off-beat movies for kids between the ages of 3-and-18. Screenings take place at the S.V.A. Theater and select movie theaters across the city. Tickets start at $14. The lineup, tickets and more information can be found here.

TALKS

Kristen Roupenian, writer of “Cat Person,” the short story that went viral near the start of the #MeToo Movement in 2017, will be in conversation with New Yorker magazine fiction editor Deborah Treisman to discuss her new short story collection “You Know You Want This” and viral success on Mon., Feb. 25, at the Mid-Manhattan Library at 42nd St. The program beings at 6:30 p.m. Preregistration can be found here. Free.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, “I tried to make the letter ‘M’”: Ta-Nehisi Coates, a recipient of the MacArthur fellowship and the author of three bestselling books, including “Between the World and Me,” will speak about identity politics. Wed., Feb 27, at 5 p.m. at the NYU Skirball Center, 566 LaGuardia Place. The event is free, but RSVP necessary. For more information or to RSVP, click here.

ENVIRONMENTAL

Ecological Art Workshops: Earth Celebrations, an organization that works with New York City communities to enact ecological and social change, will be hosting puppet workshops every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and costume workshops every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning March 2. Help design costumes, construct large-scale puppets, and plan performances about local sustainability for the Procession for Climate Solutions on Sat., May 11. Hosted by Two Bridges Neighborhood Council, 275 Cherry St. To participate, e-mail [email protected]

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 1 meets at 6 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 26, at the Manhattan Municipal Building, 1 Centre St., mezzanine north entrance.

Community Board 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 26, at P.S. 20, 166 Essex St.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

First Precinct Community Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 28, at 16 Ericsson Place.

Fifth Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 27, at 19 Elizabeth St.

Sixth Precinct Community Council meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 27, at Our Lady of Pompeii, 25 Carmine St.

10th Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 27, at 230 W. 20th St.

17th Precinct Community Council meets at 6 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 26, at Sutton Place Synagogue, 224 E. 51st St.

20th Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on Mon., Feb. 25, at 120 W. 82nd St.