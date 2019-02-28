Man with knife menaces off-duty cop in Tribeca

BY GABE HERMAN | A man is wanted for menacing an off-duty police officer in Lower Manhattan, according to officials.

On Fri., Feb. 22, around 7 a.m., an off-duty officer reportedly got into an argument with the suspect inside the Corte Cafe at 2 Lafayette St. in Tribeca, near Foley Square.

The off-duty officer left the cafe but the man reportedly followed him closely. At the nearby corner of Lafayette and Duane Sts., the unidentified guy displayed a pocket knife and threatened the off-duty cop.

At this point, the officer identified himself to the man, who fled on foot toward Reade St. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with a large build, and 35 to 45 years old. He was last seen wearing a black knitted cap with a white logo, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.