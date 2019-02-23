Locals say Wash. Sq. drug dealing is rampant

BY GABE HERMAN | Drugs in Washington Square Park was a main issue discussed at the Feb. 20 Build the Block meeting with the Sixth Precinct and local Village residents. Police discussed their ongoing efforts to address the problem, and residents said the prevalence of drugs is worse than it’s been in many years.

Police Officer Brian Garcia told the meeting, held at Judson Memorial Church, that the Sixth Precinct and Narcotics officers had made more than 40 arrests in the park since the year’s start. He acknowledged that was a high number and did not include summonses that were also issued.

“That shows that all the cops in the Sixth and at Narcotics are doing the best they can to be around the area, to be proactive to arrest people inside [the park],” Garcia said.

Several residents requested more police presence on the west side of the park in the early morning hours, when they said people do all kinds of drugs in broad daylight, plus urinate, defecate and even openly count out pills.

“It’s very unsightly and noticeable, especially in the winter when the park is less crowded,” said one man.

“We are in a critical situation right now,” another local said, adding it reminded him of the crack epidemic in the 1980s.

Another resident said the police presence seems to be off and on.

“It’s never continuous,” he said.

“It’s a battle,” Garcia said of the ongoing efforts.

The resident also noted that a police van was set up on Waverly Place at the park’s northwest corner about a year and a half ago, which he said helped reduce the drug presence.

“The N.Y.P.D. said it didn’t work, but it did work,” he said.

Others added that there used to be a patrol of bicycle cops in the park. Some asked about bringing back light towers. But Sergeant Daniel Houlahan said the portable diesel-run lights were not easy to get and also drew complaints, though he supported using them.

“The lights are fine — if you have patrol as well,” said one resident. “But if you don’t, the drug dealers are like, ‘Oh good, it’s a light, let me count my money.’”

Police conceded that manpower is an issue. On a good day, there are two officers on foot patrol and another two in a squad car, but often it’s just two police in a car, they said. Houlahan explained there wasn’t a decrease in manpower, but rather a shift, and said he would stress to other supervisors the need for more manpower for the park.

Another issue raised was that when an arrest is made, it takes that officer off the street, to bring the person in to the stationhouse and fill out paperwork.

Houlahan added, regarding drug arrests, whether for buying or selling, “They’re out the next day, so please don’t forget that point.”

A woman said years ago a man was arrested more than 100 times in the park, and it took the Greenwich Village Block Associations writing a letter to officials for the man to see any jail time.

“We have to change the judicial,” she said. “We have to change the judges because they’re the ones letting everyone out.”

A woman who has lived near the park for more than 30 years recently told The Villager she noticed drug and safety concerns starting to get worse a couple of years ago.

She acknowledged the park’s long history of drug dealing. But she said she would like to be able to walk through the park’s west side without being heckled, or be able to sit at an open table in peace. Instead, she now just completely avoids the park’s western side because of the shady characters.

“I recognize that they’re always going to be there,” she said. “My thing is, can I just feel safe? Let’s all go about our business.”